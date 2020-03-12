Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there will be new border restrictions for New Zealand.

They would be hashed out over the weekend and are likely to come next week.

When asked whether there would be a ban on travellers coming in from Europe - as President Donald Trump announced for travellers into the US yesterday - she said she would not rule it out.

"We have to be concerned where we've seen outbreaks in any part of the globe."

Ardern said there are significant ramifications for any decision the Government made.

Current travel restrictions in New Zealand include a ban on foreigners coming to New Zealand from China and Iran.

And people coming from Italy and South Korea have to self-isolate for 14 days, while health officials have been empowered to quarantine cruise ships and aeroplanes, if necessary.

Asked why the Government wasn't temperature testing at the airport, Ardern said the issue was that it only picked up people with symptoms and that could lead to a false sense of security.

There was a concern this would lead people to be lenient with self-isolation if they'd come from an affected country but didn't have a temperature.

Earlier, Ardern said the memorial to mark the one-year anniversary of the March 15 attacks will go ahead despite Pasifika being cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic.

She acknowledged that could change in the next 24 hours if advice changes, as it did with the Pasifika Festival.

She said she received advice that people were planning to attend Pasifika and return to the Pacific islands.

She once again urged anyone who felt ill to stay home.

The Ministry of Health said this afternoon that for the sixth consecutive day, there are no additional confirmed or probable cases coronavirus.

To date, five New Zealanders have tested positive and there are two probable cases. The two patients who had been in hospital – one confirmed case and one probable case, have both been discharged home and are recovering at home with daily checks by health staff.

All 252 close contacts of the confirmed cases in self isolation are being monitored daily by health staff.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield reminded people to ring Healthline on the dedicated COVID-19 number: 0800 358 5453 or ring ahead to their general practice if they are feeling unwell, and they'll be advised what to do.

Aged care facilities have been advised to ramp up their communications with visiting friends and relatives to warn anyone sick with coughs, colds or flu to stay away.

"Our key advice, which is fundamental to our response, is not putting yourself or others at risk if you are unwell," Bloomfield said.

"This means not going to work or going to places where there are other people if you are sick. All of us have a role to play in stopping further spread. I need to emphasise how critical this is as New Zealand responds to COVID-19.

"This is particularly important for concerts and other large gatherings we have coming up, including this weekend. Please stay home if you're unwell."

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced this morning that the Pasifika Festival was cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns, while other events around the world have been disrupted including the suspension of the NBA season after NBA players tested positive for Covid-19.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson cancelled his travel to Australia today to meet his counterpart Josh Frydenberg, opting instead to meet Treasury officials this morning and to Skype with Frydenberg later today.

The World Health Organisation declared a pandemic yesterday as the number of people with the virus surpassed 120,000 world-wide, while global markets crashed after US President Donald Trump announced a ban on travel between Europe and the US, a move condemned by the EU.

Robertson has previously outlined three scenarios that Treasury officials were working through, including the possibility of a recession in New Zealand and a worst-case scenario of a global recession.

ANZ – New Zealand's biggest bank – said that a recession in New Zealand was "looking highly probable".

Yesterday Robertson said that the situation had moved beyond the first scenario of a "short-sharp shock" to the New Zealand economy.

The Government has introduced a number of measures to combat the economic fallout of the spread of Covid-19, but the business community and the Opposition has been pressuring the Government to do more.

Robertson is working on an economic stimulus package, including targeted relief, and more details are expected to be released next week.

New Zealand has changed

In her press conference before discussing coronavirus, Ardern acknowledged the Muslim community in New Zealand not only for the impact of March 15 on them, friends, family and community but also the ongoing generosity the community has shown.

It was exemplified by the fact memorials not traditional by the communities, but were acknowledged as something the public wanted to mark.

"A year on, I believe New Zealand has fundamentally changed.

"They opened their doors... I had New Zealanders telling me they visited a mosque for the first time.

"Does it mean we have removed discrimination from our community? Absolutely not."

A first responder told her today that when he first went into one of the mosques on March 15, he said he couldn't imagine how there was only one shooter.

"He could not imagine that one person was able to do that. I do believe New Zealand is safer."

"He could not imagine that one person was able to do that [because of the weapon he'd used] ... I do believe New Zealand is safer."

She spoke of the legislative changes, including the gun law changes which were supported across the house.

Almost 7000 firearms had been removed and 1.2 million paid in compensation in the buyback scheme.

"Access to firearms in NZ is a privilege and responsibility - not a right."

Speaking about those who hadn't handed in their weapons, she said there are always those who act responsibly and lock-up their weapons but for those who still own those guns, there are now hefty penalties.

But New Zealand is safer for the gun reforms, she said.

She said any domestic legislation wouldn't prevent or stop what happened and began the work on the Christchurch Call which has resulted in the Crisis Response Protocol.

Ardern said the Government needed to make sure they were supporting those affected by the attack in the aftermath - to make sure the long-term visa status didn't affect the help they got.

Christchurch has experienced more than any region should have to endure and so the Government invested in mental health services and made sure they were available, she

said.

The Royal Commission into the March 15 events was launched and findings were yet to come. Ardern expects it will give insight into what more can be done to tackle hatred.

Speaking about the moment she knew about the scale of the attack, Ardern said she was in a van travelling to a school in New Plymouth when she was handed the phone and was given briefings from the Minister of Police.

They knew there was a shooter but they had no idea of the scale of the attack.