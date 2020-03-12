Disney has closed its theme park in California temporarily in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney said in a statement that their California park will close from March 14 in the US, and will remain shut until the end of the month.

The company says the Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open until March 16 to cater to guest's travel accommodations.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus latest updates and essential information

• Coronavirus: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vows tighter New Zealand border restrictions

• Coronavirus: US stock market plummets on travel ban fears

• NZ experts paint picture of coronavirus 'worst-case scenario' and how we can prevent it

Advertisement

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California's executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month," The statement read.

"The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time."

The closure marks just the fourth time in history the Anaheim park has closed - the others being after the September 11 terrorist attacks, the morning after the assassination of John F. Kennedy, and after the Northridge earthquake, according to Variety.

Disney's Shanghai and Hong Kong parks were closed in January, and the Tokyo park was also temporarily shut.

The announcement comes after a wave of cancellations in the entertainment industry, including the postponement of musical festival Coachella and the SXSW festival in Texas.

New York's governor Andrew Cuomo today ordered all Broadway theatres to shut its doors, and banned gatherings of 500 or more in the city, The Associated Press reports.