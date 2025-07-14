The response ended: “Although Lively’s foot-stomping and use of her celebrity status may have enabled her to seize control of the film, which is the crux of this dispute, her counsel’s tantrum has no place in this court. Lively is bound by the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure like every litigant...”

Blake’s request came after a lawyer for Baldoni – whose counterclaims against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for extortion and defamation were dismissed last month – previously said he wanted the deposition to be taken in public for people to see.

Attorney Bryan Freedman told People magazine in May: “Hold the deposition at MSG, sell tickets or stream it, and donate every dollar to organisations helping victims of domestic abuse.”

Following the court filing, Lively’s representatives hit out at the 41-year-old actor’s team.

They told People magazine: “Ms Lively is looking forward to her deposition next week, and it should follow the same rules as every other witness in this case.

“Justin Baldoni’s lawyer has tried to make this matter a public spectacle at every turn, even proposing to sell tickets to a televised deposition at Madison Square Garden.

“This is a serious matter of sexual harassment and retaliation and it deserves to be treated as such.”

The new filing revealed Lively, 37, asked the judge to block Baldoni and his team from selecting where the deposition takes place.

Her lawyers wrote: “[Baldoni’s team have] not denied that their intent is to manufacture a harassing publicity stunt by requiring Ms Lively to parade through paparazzi, or by inviting unknown attendees to the deposition, including members of the media or social media influencers, or any other number of abusive tactics.

“Since virtually the inception of this litigation, Defendants have used even the prospect of Ms Lively’s deposition to generate press interest.

“The high-profile nature of this litigation, and the nature of Ms Lively’s retaliation claims, demonstrates a substantial risk of the deposition turning into a publicity event and potentially attracting interested individuals who could pose security risks.”

The Another Simple Favour star’s lawyers insisted the filing was a “reasonable request to prevent the risk of annoyance, harassment, and verbal or physical threats,” and alleged Baldoni’s team “appear to seek another public relations moment, or to create conditions for intimidation or harassment”.

A trial is set for March 2026.