Ellen DeGeneres has supported Rosie O'Donnell in her feud with Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres has thrown her support behind Rosie O’Donnell after her latest row with Donald Trump.

The US President lashed out at the comedian over the weekend as he branded her a “threat to humanity” on his Truth Social platform and threatened to revoke her US citizenship but Ellen has backed O’Donnell.

DeGeneres, 67, captioned her Instagram post: “Good for you @Rosie.”

Rosie’s feud with Trump dates back to her stint on The View during the 2000s and she doubled down on her decision to move to Ireland with her youngest daughter Clay, 12, after the White House chief’s return to power earlier this year.

Last week, Trump wrote: “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”