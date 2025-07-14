Ellen DeGeneres has supported Rosie O'Donnell in her feud with Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres has thrown her support behind Rosie O’Donnell after her latest row with Donald Trump.
The US President lashed out at the comedian over the weekend as he branded her a “threat to humanity” on his Truth Social platform and threatened to revoke her US citizenship but Ellen hasbacked O’Donnell.
DeGeneres, 67, captioned her Instagram post: “Good for you @Rosie.”
Rosie’s feud with Trump dates back to her stint on The View during the 2000s and she doubled down on her decision to move to Ireland with her youngest daughter Clay, 12, after the White House chief’s return to power earlier this year.
Last week, Trump wrote: “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”
Rosie responded: “Hey Donald – you’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain for yours. You call me a threat to humanity – but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman, a queer woman, a mother who tells the truth, an American who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze. You build walls (sic).”
Rosie continued: “I build a life for my autistic kid in a country where decency still exists. You crave loyalty – I teach my children to question power. You sell fear on golf courses – I make art about surviving trauma. You lie, you steal, you degrade – I nurture, I create, I persist.
“You are everything that is wrong with America – and I’m everything you hate about what’s still right with it. You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan. I’m not yours to silence, I never was.”
DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi relocated from the US to the UK following Trump’s re-election as President and O’Donnell previously suggested that she was surprised by the TV presenter’s reasoning.
The 63-year-old star said last year: “I’ve never really known Ellen to say anything political in her life, so I was surprised to read that she left because of President Trump.
“Like, that shocked me, actually. I’ve been a political person my whole life, not better or worse, it’s just a different way to be in the world. I was very clear about the reason why I was leaving, and I don’t think it came as a surprise to anyone.”