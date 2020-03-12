The New Zealand share market opened 4.7 per cent lower after Wall Street posted its biggest percentage fall since the Global Financial Crisis.

By 10.45 am the S&P/NZX50 index was down by 6.8 per cent, or 700 points, at 9626, following on from the Dow Jones index's near 10 per cent fall.

Financial markets around the world slumped overnight after US President Donald Trump announced a US-Europe travel ban, delivering another blow to already weakened markets.

Among the movements on the NZX, Auckland International Airport fell by 71c or 9.9 per cent to $6.45, while F&P Healthcare dropped by $2.07 or 8.5 per cent to $22.22.

A2 Milk fell by 72c for 4.8 per cent to $14.30 and Meridian Energy dropped 11c to $4.25.

Overnight, the New Zealand dollar hit a 10-year low as the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak continued to unfold.

The currency bumped up a little after the US Federal Reserve announced that it would pump trillions of dollars into the financial markets to aid short term liquidity.

The Kiwi at one point hit a low of US60.90c - its lowest point since May 2009 - before rebounding a little to trade at US61.43.

US financial markets initially saw the US Government's plans to deal with the outbreak as underwhelming, but heavy selling emerged when the US travel ban was announced.

- Staff Reporter