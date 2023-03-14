The Ripple Effect: How the March 15 mosque attacks shattered a nation’s heart

Today marks four years since the Christchurch mosque shootings – the worst terror attack on New Zealand soil.

In a five-chapter series, Christchurch-based Herald senior journalist KURT BAYER explores what happened at the two mosques that day, how the tight-knit Muslim community was torn apart and how the city and a nation responded.

He also follows the lives of some of the victims as they struggle with loss, grief, ongoing traumatic mental and physical injuries, highlighting the ripple effect of what's been called "our darkest of days".

The series was first published in March, 2020.

CONTENT WARNING: Some readers might find this story distressing.