Police are at the scene of a fatal crash in Hamilton after a car hit a brick wall at speed.
The body of the deceased driver remains trapped in the car.
The crash happened on Old Farm Rd at the intersection with Nottingham Drive. A blue tarpaulin covers the car.
Eight police cars and an ambulance remain at the scene.
Waikato Police road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno said police are in the early stages of a scene examination into the single-car crash.
A bystander who witnessed the crash told the Herald he saw the car drive at speed toward a brick wall and crash into it.
The wall borders a park adjoining Marist Rugby fields in Hamilton East.