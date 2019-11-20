It's set to be a very hot, dry end to November with some areas due for no rain at all before December 1.

Some regions will see highs 10C above average, particularly inland and eastern areas, forecaster Weatherwatch says.

Tonight and tomorrow morning could still be a little cool before the temperature soars, with this weekend and next week likely to see highs in the late 20Cs or possibly 30C in some regions.

The entire North Island will be dry for the next seven days as will much of the South Island, Weatherwatch said, thanks to a high pressure system.

Shipment of warmth! 🌡️



Australia is sending us more of its hot air from this weekend into early next week...



The emojicasts will be full of 🌤️ pic.twitter.com/2B1N9GjBAP — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 20, 2019

Southland, Otago and Taranaki could see a shower or two while the West Coast would have some rainy days.

Head forecaster Philip Duncan said there were parts of the country that would receive 0mm for the remainder of the month.

"Places like Nelson, Marlborough and Northland may receive no rain at all, not even a shower, for the rest of the month. Other regions like Waikato, Auckland, and Wairarapa may get 0.2 to 1mm".

Remote inland areas in both islands would be verging on heatwave criteria, with at least four days coming where the temperature was 5C+ above normal, the forecaster said. Five days in a row is the technical definition of a heatwave.

It's a far cry from the thunderstorms, lightning and hail that smashed parts of the South Island yesterday.

Golfball-sized hail chunks reportedly broke windows and damaged roofs around midday on Wednesday, while on Monday a tornado ripped through Christchurch CBD, injuring two people.

Today's weather

Whangārei Fine. Southerlies. High 19C, Low 10C

Auckland Fine. Southwesterlies. High 18C, Low 12C

Hamilton Fine. Southwesterly breezes. High 21C, Low 6C

Tauranga Fine. Southerlies dying out this morning, then afternoon sea breezes. High 21C, Low 11C

New Plymouth Fine. Southwesterlies. High 19C, Low 7C

Napier A fine day. Southwesterlies turn easterly afternoon. High 19C, Low 9C

Whanganui Fine. Westerly breezes. 19C, 10C

Wellington Fine with northerlies. 17C, 11C

Nelson Fine apart from some high cloud from afternoon. Southwesterlies, but sea breezes from afternoon. High 18C, Low 10C

Christchurch Fine apart from some high cloud. Northeasterlies. High 19C, Low 7C

Dunedin Partly cloudy. A few spots of rain at night. Northeasterlies. High 18C, Low 10C