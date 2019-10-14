Auckland has been pounded by constant heavy rain overnight, with widespread surface flooding presenting treacherous conditions for morning commuters.

The Coromandel region copped 130mm of rain in the 12 hours from 5pm yesterday, MetService said.

Auckland was also battered by wind gusts peaking at 100km/h between midnight and 3am.

In Thames, 40 freedom campers have been forced to evacuate this morning from rising floodwaters near the airfield.

Power is out in parts of the Coromandel and flooding has closed some sections of State Highway 25.

Wade Rd south of Whitianga is closed due to floods, while the state highway south of Thames is down to one lane. However Thames Coast Rd (SH25) remains open, the Thames-Coromandel District Council says.

SH25 WHITIANGA - ROAD CLOSED - 6:55AM

Due to surface flooding at the intersection of Wade Rd, #SH25 is now CLOSED just south of Whitianga. No detour is available. Delay your journey: https://t.co/z38rnN45ib ^TP pic.twitter.com/4t26xAMvWC — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) October 14, 2019

Civil Defence Waikato says 182mm of rain was recorded over 24 hours to 5am at the Pinnacles in the Coromandel.

"Stay away from rivers and streams at the mo and drive carefully," a warning says.

"High tide on the east coast is around 9am. Power outages in a few places too so please give the lines teams space to work so they can get home safe to their families once they've put your power back on.

"Also wind may have left debris on the roads where you drive so please be extra careful and allow extra time for travel this morning."

Niwa's forecast for today.

In Auckland, sheets of water fell in the early hours of this morning - causing surface flooding on the Northwestern and Southern motorways this morning.

Overhead signs warned motorists to be extra careful on the drive into town.

The NZ Transport Agency warned drivers of "very wet weather" affecting roads around the Auckland region this morning.

"Please remember to slow down, keep your lights on, increase your following distance and allow extra time."

There has already been a crash on the Southern Motorway citybound after the Hill Rd on-ramp. Motorists are asked to take extra care in the treacherous conditions.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - 6:00AM

A crash is blocking the left lane citybound after Hill Rd on-ramp. Merge right with extra care to pass in poor weather conditions. Expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/vVywN9N78u — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 14, 2019

Surface flooding is also affecting the Southern Motorway near Greenlane, with one lane blocked for safety. The Fanshawe St offramp from the North Shore is also partly flooded.

The forecast is for more rain today for most of the North Island, with heavy rain turning to showers later.

Up to 33mm of rain fell in Orewa overnight.

MetService meteorologist Micky Malivuk said Whangaparāoa, north of Auckland, also copped a drenching, as did eastern parts of the North Island.

Wind gusts of up to 90km/h were reported on the Auckland Harbour Bridge and at more than 100km/h near the Waitemata Harbour and exposed parts of Manukau Heads.

The station at the Auckland Airport reported gusts of about 60km/h overnight, Malivuk said.

Severe weather warnings for heavy rain remain in place for the Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Te Puke. The warning is valid until 11am.

People in those areas are told to expect between 100 to 140mm of rain about the ranges, with 70mm to 90mm nearer the east coast.

Wind gusts of 160km/h were recorded at White Island overnight, while Western Bay of Plenty saw gusts of between 100-115km/h.

Malivuk said the band of rain over the North Island would start to ease over the next few hours.

"But then it will ease to showers this morning - most of the showers should ease this evening. But expect a showery day today.''

The high winds in around Auckland, in particular, have already started to drop early this morning.

However, a strong wind warning remains in place for Waikato from Cambridge northwards - especially near the Kaimai Ranges - and Bay of Plenty west of Matatā. The warning is valid until 8am.

"East to southeast winds are expected to rise to severe gales gusting 120km/h in exposed places during this time.''

Locals are being told to keep an eye on weather updates.

The MetService has also issued heavy rain warnings for Gisborne from Tokomaru Bay northwards, where periods of rain could bring between 120mm to 150mm of rain until 9am.

A busy weather day is expected on Tuesday, especially for parts of the North Island! 🌬️ 🌧️



Find out all about it with Maria.



Did you know that you can watch the daily forecast on https://t.co/WIN2hQ6EuY? pic.twitter.com/URVJrDoIMK — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 14, 2019

Northern fire communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said they had been called out to about 35 weather-related incidents in the upper North Island by 5.30am.

All incidents were wind-related, he said, and had been mostly trees brought down by strong gusts in parts of Auckland, around the Waikato and Western Bay of Plenty.

Nicholson said most trees brought down had been on roads and had not caused any damage to buildings.