Be sure to keep warm over the next few days, as a wintry blast is set to bring colder-than-average temperatures to most parts of the country.

Low level snow, strong winds and gales are also on the forecast, thanks to the cold-weather system moving over New Zealand today and tomorrow.

Temperature highs of between 14C to 17C are forecast for Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty and between 9C and 13C on the western parts of the North Island.

Highs of between 13C to 15C are on the cards for Marlborough and Nelson, 10C to 13C in Canterbury, 8C to 10C on the West Coast and 7C to 8C in Southland and Otago.

MetService has issued a number of severe weather watches for heavy rain, snow and gales; as well a severe thunderstorm watch.

"Strong wind watches remain in force for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay south of Hastings and the Tararua District; while Southland, Clutha, Dunedin and Banks Peninsula are now also covered,'' a spokesman said.

People are told to stay up-to-date with weather forecasts and alerts.

— NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 24, 2019

"Snow is expected to affect higher roads and passes of central and southern New Zealand, with snow forecast to low levels across eastern and southern parts of the South Island.''

They heaviest snowfalls are expected in Fiordland, MetService said, where a heavy snow watch also remains active.

Snow falling above 300m should lower to 100m late this afternoon or evening before rising above 500m tomorrow morning.

"Periods of heavy snow are expected above these levels during this time and accumulations may approach warning amounts.''

There is a Heavy Snow Watch for Fiordland on Wednesday. Snow to low levels is also forecast for Southland, Clutha and a number of the alpine passes around Aotearoa.

Aucklanders will see showers that will get more frequent and heavier from late this morning, MetService said.

More strong westerly winds are on the cards too - particularly in exposed parts of the city.

A significant high of 15C is expected in the City of Sails and an overnight low of 9C. Just after 10am, the temperature outside felt like "three clothing layers'', the weather authority said.

Those in Hamilton will see similar conditions; save for some hail in the mix and possibly thundery conditions this afternoon.

Whāngārei has a high of 17C and showers too, especially in the afternoon. Gusty winds are forecast for later in the day.

People in Wellington can expect a partly cloudy day with a few showers late this afternoon and a high of 13C. It will be a chilly night in the capital, with an overnight low of 4C forecast.

Despite the cold and gloomy conditions for many, some places are much luckier. Some regions will remain sunny and mild, according to WeatherWatch.

"By Friday, a warmer westerly returns,'' head analyst Phillip Duncan said.

"The weekend also has windy westerlies and a fast-moving cold front - classic front set up.

Snow is expected to quite low levels today and tonight and a few flakes could fall to sea level in the South Island, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research said.

An update on #snow for the next few days, most of it falling above 300 or 400m but a few flurries may go down to 200m in the very south.

A number of road snowfall warnings have been put in place and are valid until 10pm.

The areas affected are the Napier-Taupō (State Highway 5), Desert Rd, Lewis Pass, Arthur's Pass, Porters Pass, Haast Pass, Lindis Pass, Crown Range Rd, Milford Rd and Dunedin to Waitati Highway.

Motorists in the area are warned that showers may turn to snow and settle on roads above 600m.

Today's weather

Whangārei

17C high, 9C overnight low. Showers especially from this afternoon. Southwesterlies gusty this afternoon.

Auckland 15C, 9C. Showers more frequent and heaving late this morning. Westerlies strong in exposed parts.

Hamilton 14C, 6C. Showers with hail, possibly heavy and thundery from this afternoon.

Tauranga 15C, 7C. A few showers mainly from this afternoon. Gusty westerlies.

New Plymouth 14C, 7C. Showers, possibly heavy and thundery with hail this afternoon.

Napier 19C, 5C. Fine with high cloud increasing. Chance of shower from late afternoon.

Whanganui 15C, 7C. Showers with hail, possibly heavy and thundery from this afternoon.

Wellington 13C, 4C. Partly cloudy. A few showers from late afternoon. Northwesterlies strengthening then turning southwest this evening.

Nelson 14C, 4C. Fine at first, a few showers from this afternoon. Southwesterlies.

Christchurch 15C, -1C. A fine frosty start then showers developing from midday as northerly winds turn southwesterly - some possibly with hail.

Dunedin 10C, 3C. Showers developing morning with a southwest change, some possibly heavy with hail from this afternoon. Snow possibly lowering to 300m.