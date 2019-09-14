It's a typical spring day today for most of the country with patchy showers predicted along with dry sunny spells.

Keep an eye on the washing, especially if you're in the western and upper North Island - that rain could arrive at any time.

Further south a drier day is expected. Light winds are also a feature with temperatures in the mid-teens across the country.

Later in the day, the showers would become mostly confined to Waikato and further north, as well as around Wellington and southern Wairarapa, Weatherwatch said.

A small, weak area of low pressure would hug the eastern coastline in the South Island, bringing patchy rain early this morning to the upper half of the island, the forecaster said.

It's expected to clear away in the afternoon with most wet weather sliding up to Cook Strait and the lower North Island. Inland areas could have a cold start with highs in the south between 10C and 16C.

Monday could take a turn for the worse in the lower South Island, as an active front moves north. It will hit the North Island on Tuesday and weaken, MetService said.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Fiordland from 9pm today until 5am Monday, and a strong wind watch is in place for Southland and Clutha overnight.

There is also moderate confidence of heavy spillover rain into the Otago and Canterbury headwaters on Monday, MetService said.

Today's weather

Whangārei

A fine start, but showers developing afternoon, chance heavy, then clearing at night. Northwest breezes. High 17C, Low 8C

Auckland

Mostly fine, but a few showers, mainly afternoon. Northwesterlies dying out evening. High 16C, Low 8C

Hamilton

Cloudy periods and chance shower or two. Westerly breezes. High 16C, Low 5C

Tauranga

Remaining showers clearing morning and becoming fine. Westerly breezes. High 17C, Low 7C

New Plymouth

Cloudy periods. A few showers, mainly in the morning. Westerlies. High 15C, Low 8C

Napier

Becoming fine in the morning. Northwesterlies. High 19C, Low 5C

Whanganui

Morning showers, then becoming fine in the afternoon. Northwesterlies. High 16C, Low 8C

Wellington

Occasional rain clearing in the afternoon. Northwesterlies, strong at times. High 13C, Low 9C

Nelson

Morning cloud and a few spots of rain, then fine. Southwest breezes. High 15C, LOw 7C

Christchurch

Morning rain, then becoming fine. Southwesterlies tending northerly afternoon. High 13C, Low 3C

Dunedin

Mainly fine, but possible inland fog early morning. Southwesterlies tending northeast afternoon. High 13C, Low 7C