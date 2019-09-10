Sunny weather is on the cards for much of the country today, but overnight heavy rains and earlier flooding are still affecting some roads in the Waikato and Coromandel.

The NZ Transport Agency is starting to update earlier weather-related road closures particularly in the Coromandel area, which had seen a lot of flooding yesterday.

Just after 7am, State Highway 25 at Hikuai had been fully re-opened, as had SH25 at Kaimarama, just south of Wade Rd, south of Whitianga.

However, SH25 in Kuaotunu remains closed near Cemetery Rd due to a slip and motorists are told to delay their journeys, if possible, or avoid the area completely.

Advertisement

SH25 KUAOTUNU - ROAD CLOSED - 07:00AM

Due to flooding, a section of SH25 near Cemetry Rd in Kuaotunu is CLOSED. Please avoid this area or delay your journey if possible. For more information please visit: https://t.co/Ybzh1X2R6I. ^SM pic.twitter.com/2IYtOxqQbk — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) September 10, 2019

A large slip has also closed off part of SH32 in Waihaha, on the western side of Lake Taupo - between Whakamaru and Kuratau - and which road authorities say may be closed off for about two weeks.

"Due to a drop-out between Fuzzy Wuzzy Rd and Te Putu Rd, SH32 is closed from

Whangamatā Rd, Tihoi to Kuratau Junction,'' the NZTA said.

Motorists who were due to use that road are being told to detour via SH1 from Tūrangi via Taupō for northbound travel and Whangamatā Rd to Poihipi Rd on to SH1 Taupō then SH1 for southbound travel.

MetService meteorologist Tamara Vuksa said their stations around the Coromandel area had recorded rainfall accumulations of between 37.5mm to 42.2mm in the past 24 hours up to 6.40am today.

Ka mau te pai!



Some pretty good weather around Aotearoa on Wednesday 🌤️ pic.twitter.com/iR9De225iY — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 10, 2019

Up to 27mm rainfall accumulation had been recorded in Whitianga during that time period, she said, and in the past 60 hours since heavy rain fell in the region, up to 223mm rainfall accumulation had been recorded.

"There was supposed to be heavy rains in Northland overnight as well, but it looks like it [happened] offshore instead,'' she said.

One or two showers are expected to the west of Coromandel today; but otherwise, locals can expect better conditions.

Despite heavy rain and flooding, the northern and central fire communications offices reported no weather-related call-outs overnight.

Advertisement

SUNNY WEDNESDAY:

Most of New Zealand is in for brighter conditions today, save for the odd morning showers in some places including in Auckland, Northland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.

A temperature high of 15C is expected in the City of Sails and an overnight low of 10C.

WeatherWatch analyst Aaron Wilkinson said there will be a mix of sun and cloud for Auckland and Waikato and will be mostly sunny about the Bay of Plenty. Some southwesterly winds are forecast also.

Western areas of the North Island, including central areas, will see similar conditions. Those in Taranaki are also in for some southwesterly winds, while light winds are expected in other areas from this afternoon.

Wednesday's emojicast:



🌦

🌦

🌦🌤

🌤🌤🌤🌤

🌤🌤🌤🌤

🌤🌤🌤

🌤🌤

⛅



🌤🌤

🌤🌤

🌤⛅🌤 🌤

⛅🌤

🌤🌤🌤

🌤🌤🌤

☁️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 10, 2019

It will be sunniest in eastern parts of the North Island. There will be some cloud and a light shower or two in and around Wairarapa and there is a risk of a shower spreading into Hawke's Bay and Gisborne later today.

Anyone in Wellington can look forward to a fine day, save for some morning and evening cloud. Brisk southerly winds are expected too, but are forecast to die out by this evening.

A high of 12C and overnight low of 5C is forecast for the capital city.

In the South Island, Nelson and Marlborough will be mostly sunny. But some cloud will develop from this afternoon.

Morning cloud brings a low risk of a shower or two in Canterbury, the West Coast and Southland, but all are expected to get sunny spells today.

Wilkinson said: "Otago has a higher chance of sun breaking through from afternoon.''

Today's weather:

Whangārei

16C high, 9C low. Cloudy periods and chance of shower. Southwesterlies.

Auckland 15C, 10C. Cloudy periods and chance of shower.

Hamilton 15C, 2C. Cloudy periods. Southwesterlies.

Tauranga 16C, 5C. Fine with southwesterly winds.

New Plymouth 15C, 6C. Cloudy periods and southwesterlies.

Napier 16C, 1C. Mainly fine, but a shower or two possible as winds change southerly this afternoon.

Whanganui 15C, 5C. Morning cloudy periods then becoming fine. Westerlies turning southerly for a time.

Wellington 11C, 5C. Fine apart from morning and evening cloud. Brisk southerlies dying out this evening.

Nelson 16C, 5C. Fine. However, chance of evening shower.

Christchurch 12C, -1C. Morning cloud with a frosty start, then fine.

Dunedin 12C, 6C. A few morning showers then fine.