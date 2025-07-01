“It was like a whirlpool basically, and it swept her under,” she said.
“We ran to the manholes down the road from my dad’s work, we sat there for hours. Everyone jumped in, racing around trying to find her. They were going everywhere. We got blueprints out, trying to find anything that might show us where she’d gone.”
After posting to social media, she said a group of local girls became determined to find Shiva.
She said she received a phone call around noon today that Shiva had been found alive.
“Over 200mm of rain ... fell in just over 24 hours, with the result that the Motueka River burst its banks and inundated the land for many kilometres around the Tasman area,” Edmonds said in a YouTube video.
“Our wellness centre has taken the full brunt of the torrent. The two beautiful treatment suites in the gardens have been wrecked. The doors were torn off the outside gym, and the lovely Bali Bridge at the entrance has been destroyed. The main building is now covered in a thick layer of silt and mud,” he said.
Outside the gates of River Haven, part of the Motueka Valley Highway collapsed into the river, leaving the road’s foundations exposed.
Edmonds said repairs would be a “significant engineering undertaking” and made more difficult by the winter conditions.