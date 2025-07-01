Advertisement
Christchurch haulage yard fire contained at scene by firefighters

NZ Herald
Quick Read

A fire at a Christchurch transport yard today was attended by five fire crews and quickly contained. Photo / George Heard

A small fire that broke out at a Christchurch haulage yard this afternoon has been contained.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the blaze at Hilton Haulage in Gerald Connolly Place, Hornby, just after 2pm.

Five fire crews attended and a spokesman said the flames had been contained

