Severe weather warnings are in place for parts of the upper North Island as heavy rain continues throughout today.

A number of roads have already been closed off in and around the Coromandel after heavy rain battered the region last night and early this morning.

The New Zealand Transport Agency has put out an advisory for State Highway 25 Coromandel to Whitianga - parts of which has been closed off due to heavy flooding.

Motorists in the area should know the highway is also closed between Whitianga and Tairua and Tairua and Hikuai.

Advertisement

Heavy rain has caused flooding in parts of the Coromandel today. Photo / Coromandel Peninsula Road Status

"Due to wet weather overnight, there are multiple road closures around SH25 in Kuaotunu, Kaimarama and in Hikuai.

"Please avoid the area or delay your journey, if possible,'' the NZTA said.

People are being encouraged to keep a close eye on weather updates and road alerts to find out when the situation changes.

SH25 WEATHER RELATED CLOSURES - 6:30AM

Due to wet weather overnight, there are multiple road closures around SH25 in Kuaotuna, Kaimarama and in Hikuai. Please avoid the area or delay your journey if possible. All closures can be found here: https://t.co/3lwq6KXLMj. ^MF pic.twitter.com/axaj4CYOtX — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) September 9, 2019

SEVERE WEATHER WARNINGS IN COROMANDEL

:

The MetService issued a heavy rain warning - orange alert - for the Coromandel Peninsula last night and which is in effect until 11am.

More periods of heavy rain are on the cards today and possibly thunder and hail in the north this morning. A high of 12C and overnight low of 6C is forecast in the region.

"Heavy rains may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous,'' the weather authority said.

Advertisement

Northern fire communications shift manager, Colin Underwood said crews had been sent to three flooding incidents in and around the Coromandel area, where it had seen a lot of rain overnight.

A house in Kuaotunu was flooded after heavy rain started to seep through the property.

Underwood said there was not much fire crews could do, however.

They had also been called out to two streets - in Cooks Beach and Whitianga - which had become flooded.

Tuesday's emojicast:



🌧

🌧

🌧🌧

🌧☁️🌧🌧

🌧🌧🌧🌧

☁️🌧🌧

☁️🌤

🌤



⛅🌤

⛅🌤

⛅⛅⛅ 🌦

🌤⛅

⛅⛅⛅

⛅⛅🌤

🌦 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 9, 2019

Just before 8am, the MetService was reporting its "current extremes'' to be a significant temperature high of 13C in Kerikeri and a chilly -2.3C in Alexandra.

The wettest place (2.8mm of rain) is Whitianga and the windiest place is on Auckland's North Shore, which is clocking up to 43km/h at the moment.

Aucklanders can also expect rain today, as can those in Northland, Waikato and other parts of the Bay of Plenty.

WeatherWatch analyst Aaron Wilkinson said those places could all expect rain - possibly heavy at times - throughout the day, before easing later this evening.

The MetService said there was also a possibility of thundery conditions in Auckland; as well as hail north of Manukau. A high of 16C and overnight low of 8C is expected.

Auckland: Another day to keep an eye on the radar, with a stalled front over the region. Rain showers favour eastern areas at first, but spread elsewhere by afternoon due to increased heating. More at https://t.co/7k3nmdWQwx ^GG pic.twitter.com/cO978lD3I4 — MetService (@MetService) September 9, 2019

In other parts of the country, it will be mostly cloudy with rain in and around Taranaki and the central North Island, Wilkinson said.

"The Manawatu, especially Palmerston North southwards, has a mainly dry day,'' he said.

Eastern parts of the North Island are also in for a mostly cloudy day and the odd light shower is forecast for Hawke's Bay. Rain is expected in Gisborne and particularly further north about East Cape.

People in Wellington will catch some sunny spells, save for some morning cloud, and a high of 13C and overnight low of 5C.

Further south, it will be a mostly sunny day for many areas - including in Nelson, Marlborough, Canterbury and the West Coast.

Southland and Otago can expect a mix of sun and cloud as well as some light winds.

Today's weather

Whangārei

18C high, 9C low. Showers, some heavy and possibly thundery with hail.

Auckland 16C, 8C. Showers, some heavy, and possibly thundery and hail north of Manukau easing this evening.

Hamilton 14C, 5C. Occasional morning rain. Easterly winds dying out tonight.

Tauranga 13C, 6C. Occasional rain, possibly heavy in the morning then clearing in the evening.

New Plymouth 12C, 4C. Periods of rain, easing this evening. Easterlies dying out.

Napier 12C, 3C. Cloudy, a few spots of rain possible.

Whanganui 13C, 3C. Occasional rain easing this evening.

Wellington 12C, 5C. Fine spells. Southeasterlies dying out.

Nelson 13C, 1C. Fine day. Southerlies dying out.

Christchurch 11C, -1C. Fine apart from some cloud and the chance of a shower this morning. Northeasterly breezes.

Dunedin 12C, 5C. Fine apart from some evening cloudy. Northeast breezes turning southwest overnight.