A widespread burst of thunderstorms tracked across Northland and Auckland early this morning - with over 1300 lightning flashes detected within an hour.

The hectic morning of weather comes after MetService issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, and Coromandel Peninsula last night.

The warning extends until 9am this morning, with warnings of potentially damaging wind gusts of 110 km/h or more to these areas, and heavy rain with intensities of 10-20 mm/hr.

4⃣0⃣8⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣



That's the number of lightning strikes in the past 24 hours over the Tasman Sea.



Be sure to close the windows before going to bed upper North Island residents as thunderstorms will arrive well after midnight. https://t.co/2v4GMrc4L8 pic.twitter.com/asAo48igtY — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 7, 2019

Showers with cold air will move onto the western parts of the North Island later in the morning, bringing a moderate risk of thunderstorms over western parts from Waitomo to southern Auckland.

Advertisement

During Sunday afternoon and evening, showers should continue to affect much of the North Island, especially western and northern parts.

Thunderstorms are possible from Taranaki to East Cape, and in the west from Taranaki to western Northland.

Any thunderstorms that occur may produce localised rainfall rates of 5-15 mm/hr and small hail.

Cool conditions may bring snow to low levels over the South Island, and could affect the highest North Island roads.

Monday and Tuesday aren't looking much better, with a slow moving front expected to affect the central North Island bringing rain to many areas.

There is a low confidence that rainfall amounts will reach warning criteria for the Coromandel Peninsula.

There was a nice sunrise in #Wellington this morning, probably aided by the dust and smoke that has been carried across the Tasman Sea from the east coast of Australia. Did anyone else 📷 a colourful sky this morning? https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^PL pic.twitter.com/V7r2BD87YD — MetService (@MetService) September 7, 2019

Significant amounts of rain are also expected for other North Island areas from about Auckland southeast to the central plateau and Hawkes Bay, but warning amounts are considered unlikely.

A front is expected to move northeast onto the southwest of the South Island on Thursday.

Advertisement

There is a low confidence that this front will then bring warning amounts of rain to Fiordland.

We're forecasting a chilly night across much of the country, with frosts likely in sheltered places from Waikato southwards tomorrow morning https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^PL pic.twitter.com/40Az24pzj8 — MetService (@MetService) September 7, 2019

Today's forecast

Whangarei:

Fine, but possible shower or two. Northwesterlies. High 19C / Low 10C.

Auckland: Few showers. Some possibly heavy and thundery. Northwesterlies. High 17C / Low 10C.

Tauranga: Rain clearing this morning, but a shower or two still possible. Northwesterlies from afternoon. High 16C / Low 8C.

Hamilton: Rain turning to a few showers this morning, chance heavy and thundery. Northwesterlies. High 16C / Low 7C.

New Plymouth: Rain then showers, chance heavy and thundery. Northeasterlies changing northwest. High 14C / Low 5C.

Napier: Rain developing this morning then easing this afternoon. Light winds. High 10C / Low 5C.

Wellington: Becoming cloudy morning. Showers from this afternoon, becoming isolated at night. Southerlies. High 11C / Low 5C.

Nelson: Cloud increasing. Occasional rain possible from early afternoon to evening. Gusty southerlies developing late morning. High 12C / Low 3C.

Christchurch: Showers and cold southerlies developing this morning. High 8C / Low 1C.

Dunedin: A shower or two. Cold southerlies dying out afternoon. High 7C / Low 4C.