Most Kiwis can look forward to fine skies today now the wild weather that caused havoc in Canterbury has eased off.

About 50 homes are still without power in Christchurch and Akaroa this morning after the city was hit by a fierce storm that knocked out power to thousands, caused surface flooding and blew down branches and the roof of one house.

The strong winds then buffeted Marlborough and Wellington before easing off in the early hours of this morning, MetService meteorologist David Miller said.

A look to tomorrow's temperatures. A bit cooler following today's southerly change. Details at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz

^Tui pic.twitter.com/e2RjgHS3GH — MetService (@MetService) April 29, 2019

Christchurch can now expect morning cloud today with a few showers on Banks Peninsula before the skies clear and the city hits a high of 14C.

Auckland can also expect the odd morning shower before clearing to a sunny 17C.

The settled weather should continue through to the weekend as a high pressure system builds up over the country, Miller said.

Elsewhere, Whangarei can expect morning showers before clearing to 19C, while fine weather and tops of 17C-18C are also tipped for the Coromandel, Tauranga and Hamilton.

In the east, Napier can expect strong winds and gloomy skies, with showers ranging down the coast from Wairarapa to Wellington where the capital will hit a high of 12C as the overnight strong winds gradually ease.

Approaching southerly change in Welly this eve ft. smiley dog ☁🐶



📷 Hamish McCormick pic.twitter.com/XUQrN9yy3K — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 29, 2019

In the South Island, most regions will enjoy fine weather as Nelson and Greymouth hit sunny highs of 15C, while Dunedin is expecting 17C and Queenstown a high of 14C.

Invercargill can expect morning showers and a high of 15C as a low pressure system builds up over the south later this week.

It is currently cold, windy and wet in New Zealand ❄️💨☔️. But a High over Australia is coming our way, bringing mostly dry weather to us!



Full details tonight at 7pm! #TheDailyReport @WeatherWatchNZ pic.twitter.com/segzmYjoAn — Country TV (@Country_TV) April 29, 2019

Today's weather

Whangārei

Morning cloud and the odd shower, then fine. Gusty southwesterlies. 19C high, 9C overnight.

Auckland

Fine, apart from the odd morning shower out west. Southerlies, strong in exposed places. 17C high, 8C overnight.

Hamilton

Fine with southerlies. 17C high, 4C overnight.

Tauranga

Fine. Gusty southerlies. 18C high, 9C overnight.

New Plymouth Fine. Gusty southeasterlies easing evening. 15C high, 8C overnight.



Napier Mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Strong southwesterlies easing evening. 16C high, 10C overnight.



Wellington Partly cloudy with a few showers. Gale southerlies gradually easing. 12C high, 9C overnight.



Nelson Fine. Southerly breezes, dying out in the afternoon. 15C high, 4C overnight.

Christchurch Morning cloud, with a few showers about Banks Peninsula, becoming fine afternoon. 14C high, 3C overnight.



Dunedin Areas of morning and evening cloud, otherwise fine. 17C high, 8C overnight.