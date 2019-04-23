Rain and thunderstorms that have peppered the North Island this week should clear today with most places in for a fine Anzac Day tomorrow.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said the low pressure system behind this week's rain was sitting just off the Bay of Plenty coast this morning.

"Some periods of rain are expected about Gisborne and Hawke's Bay today, but apart from that it will be mostly fine and dry across the country."

Christchurch and Hamilton were experiencing some fog this morning, but that should clear with the sun.

Auckland was in for a day of fine spells and a high of 20C.

Check out this awesome panorama of a thunderstorm over Auckland, shot from a drone earlier this afternoon.



📸: Sky View Photography pic.twitter.com/kcs3g3UrBK — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 23, 2019

Tomorrow similar conditions were forecast with some morning cloud clearing for another fine day and a high of 21C.

Glassey said most places would see similar, settled weather for Anzac Day services tomorrow, with just some potential showers lingering about Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

Why the active weather? 🗣️ An upper-level disturbance.



These features are known to produce noteworthy weather ⛈️ 🌬️ 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/1VW3EC0KLH — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 23, 2019

Friday was forecast for more settled weather, before an active front approached the lower South Island from the Tasman Sea in the evening.

This would slowly move north on Saturday bringing heavy northerly rain with it, followed by unsettled westerlies as it moved across the North Island and then away to the east of the country on Sunday.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Cloudy periods, the odd shower. Southwesterlies. 21C high, 14C overnight.

Auckland

Fine spells. A few showers, mainly north of Whangaparaoa, clearing afternoon. Southwesterlies. 20C high, 15C overnight.

Hamilton

Morning cloud or fog, then fine. Chance afternoon shower. Southerly breezes. 22C high, 9C overnight.

Tauranga

Cloudy periods, few showers. Southerlies. 23C high, 14C overnight.

New Plymouth Fine. Southeasterlies turning southwest afternoon. 20C high, 12C overnight.



Napier Cloudy, occasional drizzle. Southeasterly breezes. 20C high, 15C overnight.

Whanganui Morning and evening cloud with possible drizzle, but afternoon fine spells. Southerly breezes. 20C high, 11C overnight.



Wellington Cloudy with patchy drizzle, and misty low cloud about the hills. Southerlies easing evening. 17C high, 13C overnight.



Nelson Fine, some evening cloud. Light winds. 18C high, 12C overnight.

Christchurch Low cloud or fog, but afternoon sunny spells. Evening drizzle. Light winds. 16C high, 9C overnight.



Dunedin Morning and evening low cloud or fog, otherwise fine. Light winds. 17C high, 9C overnight.