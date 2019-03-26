A wild storm that has washed out a South Island bridge, closed major roads and schools and forced the evacuation of homes is moving further north this morning - while the remnants of a major cyclone may bring more widespread rain for New Zealand.

The west coast is this morning continuing to be hammered by the autumn storm: A state of emergency is in place in Westland while Buller is next in line for a battering. Flooding in widespread, with Franz Josef and Haast getting a hammering.

The Waiho Bride at FranzJosef was washed out - the dramatic images were caught on camera.

"I've never really seen the power of the water like it has been today ... this is another level," said UK tourist Oliver Harcus.

He and his partner were stuck in a Franz Josef campground overnight due to flooding.

The flooding hasn't only been restricted to rivers, surface flooding has also resulted in road and school closures throughout the region.

"The roads that we came in on, they're pretty treacherous all the way down," said Harcus.

"There were definitely roads that would not be driveable now, they were just drivable when we passed."

And there appears there will be little respite from the weather, with a cyclone in the Tasman due to bring a new "rainmaker" to parts of New Zealand next week.

"Next week the remnants of Cyclone Trevor team up with another front to bring maybe the best chance yet at rain into northern New Zealand - one to watch," WeatherWatch forecaster Philip Duncan says.

Bad weather is still to come with severe rain warnings in place for Buller from Tuesday night until midday today.

The bridge over the Waiho River at Haast is washed away as heavy rain falls on the west coast. Photo / Supplied

MetService meteorologist Melissa Oosterwijk said Westland and Buller are expected to be the hardest hit.

The heavy rain causing chaos on the West Coast is expected to ease as the front heads up the rest of the country. There are severe rain warnings in place for the ranges near Marlborough, but it is unlikely to hit the urban areas, Oosterwijk said.

LIFELINE UPDATE - NZTA: Waiho Bridge taken out by the flooded Waiho River. If you have some images you think would be... Posted by Civil Defence West Coast on Monday, 25 March 2019

Weather Watch say this rain is likely to fall apart as it moves into the North Island on today and tomorrow.

"It's unlikely to deliver enough rain to help seriously reverse the big dry - although some rain will be very welcome," WeatherWatch says.

"But this secondary burst of rain connected with Trevor early next week may perhaps bring better chances of North Island rain."

Schools and roads throughout the West Coast were forced to close on Tuesday and there were a number of evacuations throughout the West Coast.

The severe flooding has taken out the bridge over the Waiho River.

"I called a state of emergency, the reason for that is that we've lost the Waiho Bridge at Franz Josef, it's been demolished," Westland mayor Bruce Smith said.

The bridge over the Waiho River at Haast washed away about 4.30pm.

"We've got serious problems in Haast where the water on the Haast River is lapping the stop-banks.

"We've got an issue with the Fox Glacier Bridge where the abutment of the bridge has been washed in underneath, we're unsure what is going to happen there."

Farmers on the south side of the Waiho River were self evacuating yesterday but the rising river was causing further headaches, Smith said.

The Hokitika River was expected to peak on Wednesday morning around 4 o'clock, with the flooding throughout the region described as a "100-year event".

Franz Josef and Haast had felt the worst of the rain with rainfall of 250mm and 160mm respectively in the last 36 hours, according to MetService. Hokitika recorded a rainfall of 50mm.

Today the Haast River at Roaring Billy recorded a water level of 7.423 m. This is now the 2nd highest water level at that station since 1969 (highest 7.580 m in 1978).



In less than 48 hours, this location has recorded 548 mm of rain, or nearly 10% of its YEARLY normal.



~Chris pic.twitter.com/PV83k8R80C — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 26, 2019

In comparison Christchurch's yearly rainfall was 600mm, while Auckland's was 1200mm.

By the time the front reached Hamilton and Auckland on Thursday morning it would only brings showers, Oosterwijk said. There were isolated showers in those two cities forecast for Wednesday too.