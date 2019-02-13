A multi-vehicle crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway is causing long delays for commuters this morning, with traffic slow all the way back to Manukau.

Delays were exacerbated by a cement truck which caught fire by the southbound off-ramp at Market Rd.

Police were called at 6.37am and the fire has been put out. A Fire and Emergency spokesman said one truck was in attendance.

No one appears to be injured and it is unclear how the truck caught fire.

UPDATE 7:25AM

This scene remains active currently & is causing delays for southbound traffic through Spaghetti Jctn. Allow extra time heading south from both the Nth-Wstn Mwy & the Nthn Mwy this morning. ^TP

NZ Transport Agency said the scene remains active currently and is causing delays for southbound traffic through Spaghetti Junction.

The burning cement truck is causing delays. Image / Supplied

It advised to allow extra time heading south from both the Northwestern Motorway and the Northern Motorway this morning.

A crash shortly before 8am on the Southwestern Motorway is also now partly blocking the left southbound lane after Massey Rd.

NZTA said to expect delays and pass the scene with extra care.

UPDATE 7:15AM

This crash scene now fully cleared with all 3 lanes north available again. Traffic is very heavy now from the Hill Rd on-ramp so please allow extra time for your commute this morning. ^TP

The earlier multi-vehicle crash on SH1, which happened at 6.22am, was blocking the right lane citybound just prior to the Mt Wellington Rd off-ramp at Tip Top Cnr.

However, the crash scene was fully cleared around 7.15am, with all three northbound lanes available again.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - TRUCK FIRE - 6:45AM

Police said the crash involved 10 vehicles.

There were no reported injuries but tow trucks were required, they said.

NZTA said traffic is very heavy from the Hill Rd on-ramp, so please allow extra time for your commute.

It said to consider using SH20 via Waterview Tunnel to get to the CBD this morning.