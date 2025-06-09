Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Campervan driver Daniel Daly fined for head-butting 71-year-old, dangerous driving on SH1 in South Island

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A campervan pulled out to pass a truck, forcing an oncoming vehicle off the road. A following driver was then assaulted after he confronted the campervan driver further up the road. Photo / 123RF

A campervan pulled out to pass a truck, forcing an oncoming vehicle off the road. A following driver was then assaulted after he confronted the campervan driver further up the road. Photo / 123RF

A campervan driver head-butted a 71-year-old who stopped on the side of a highway and confronted him about his dangerous driving.

The victim had been following Daniel Juan Daly on SH1 in the lower South Island last September.

The man saw Daly pass a large truck in a dangerous manoeuvre

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime