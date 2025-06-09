Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Okinawa explosion at US base injures four Japanese SDF members

AFP
Quick Read

An explosion at Okinawa’s Kadena Base has injured four amid bomb inspection efforts. Photo / Getty Images

An explosion at Okinawa’s Kadena Base has injured four amid bomb inspection efforts. Photo / Getty Images

An explosion injured four men at a Japanese facility for storing unexploded bombs at a US air base in Okinawa on Monday, a fire official said, with their condition reportedly not critical.

Japan Self-Defence Forces (SDF) members at the facility at Kadena Air Base were trying to wipe rust off

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World