Clean water fuelling Pacific futures

The link between water, food and child health in Kiribati.

In Kiribati, a remote Pacific Island nation, many families don’t have access to clean water – even though it is the foundation for a healthier future.

“Clean water is the first step,” said Taake Uein, Programme Officer at ChildFund Kiribati. “Without it, even the healthiest food can make children sick. It affects everything from nutrition to education.”

That link between clean water and nutrition is a powerful example of how one basic need affects every part of a child’s development. ChildFund New Zealand is calling on Kiwis to help remove the biggest obstacles preventing children from thriving, beginning with something we often take for granted: safe water.

Uein has seen first-hand the difference safe water makes through ChildFund’s Infant Health programme. It provides new mothers with practical support for feeding their babies and building nutrition knowledge.

Each month, trained community nutrition leaders visit families to offer guidance on feeding infants and toddlers. Group cooking demonstrations help parents learn how to prepare balanced meals using local ingredients.

“One mother in Betio told us how the programme transformed her baby’s health,” Uein said. “She was unsure about when and how to introduce solid food. Now she understands how to offer the right balance of food at different times of day, and she feels confident doing it.”

The experience boosted both her child’s health and her own confidence in making informed choices about nutrition. Evaluations showed that mothers who took part had a better understanding of healthy feeding than those who did not.

For many families in Kiribati, especially those in densely populated areas like Betio, access to clean drinking water is far from guaranteed. That means children face a higher risk of waterborne illnesses, malnutrition, and missed school days.

Parents spend hours each week collecting water, time that could otherwise be spent earning an income or supporting their children’s learning.

It’s a barrier ChildFund is working hard to overcome, and trust is central to its approach. By working through local leaders and holding workshops in homes and schools, the organisation ensures its messages are heard and accepted.

“We build trust by working directly within communities and involving people they already know and respect,” said Uein. “That way, families are more open to learning and trying new things.” She added that sometimes working with different people who have their own ideas and beliefs can be challenging, “but through good communication skills, you can build a strong relationship and trust with them.”

Okoro Luka, ChildFund Kiribati’s Emergency and Resilience Project Manager, also knows the importance of that community connection.

She previously worked on the Kiribati Outer Islands Food and Water Project, and is now leading the rollout of several climate-adaptive solutions. “Working in a team to achieve the organisation’s goal is one of the best parts of my work,” she said. Her team is currently installing solar water distillation systems in remote villages and promoting home gardening techniques that can withstand extreme weather.

“Climate change is significantly affecting the communities I work with. Due to prolonged droughts, the types of crops people can grow are changing, and some no longer thrive in the poor soil. Reduced rainfall means less water for drinking, irrigation, and daily life.”

The solar distillation project is already having an impact. During a recent drought, a community on one of the outer islands came together to build their own distillation systems. “Their teamwork and determination were inspiring,” Luka said. “The successful implementation of this project showed real progress.”

Her team also promotes home gardens that can survive extreme weather and builds community resilience, with a strong focus on including women, youth and people with disabilities.

“Your support can make a real difference,” she added. “Even small contributions help us implement projects that improve lives and build resilience.”

ChildFund’s locally led approach is built on trust, long-term thinking, and working with communities’ existing knowledge and resources. From nutrition to disaster planning, the goal is to help Pacific families overcome the biggest barriers standing between their children and a brighter future.

“Despite all the challenges, families remain committed to giving their children a better future,” Uein said. “We’re just here to support them along the way.”

Every monthly donation made to ChildFund is multiplied five times through support from the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, making donor impact go even further.

To help bring clean water to Pacific children, visit childfund.org.nz/water-for-the-pacific