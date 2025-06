Before the accident, motorists had been advised to drive carefully due to snow in the area.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Before the accident, motorists had been advised to drive carefully due to snow in the area.

A pedestrian is seriously injured after a car crash near Roxburgh, Otago.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Fruitlands-Roxburgh Road, State Highway 8, at 8:10pm.

SH8 ROXBURGH, OTAGO - CRASH - 8:10PM

Due to a crash the road is now CLOSED between Roxburgh East Rd and Jedburgh St. SB traffic detour via Roxburgh East Rd and Jedburgh St. Reverse for NB. This route is suitable for all vehicles. For overnight updates: https://t.co/mdpXlwxvff ^EH pic.twitter.com/p6YrB01G27 — NZ Transport Agency - Otago & Southland (@nztaos) June 9, 2025

The New Zealand Transport Agency said SH8 is closed between Roxburgh East Rd and Jedburgh St.

A detour has been put in place.