Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Te Pāti Māori attack Greta Thunberg’s ‘abduction’, Israel says she’s safe and on her way

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Israeli forces board a Gaza-bound aid vessel and capture activist Greta Thunberg, plus Telcos prepare for 3G network's demise. Video / NZ Herald, AFP

Te Pāti Māori has strongly condemned the “abduction” of crew on a Gaza-bound ship by Israeli forces, calling for the Government to demand their safe release.

Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said the party had “grave concerns” for the safety of those on board the humanitarian aid vessel.

“Israel have proven

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics