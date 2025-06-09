Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli attacks on June 8 killed at least 10 people including two girls in the Palestinian territory, as the war entered its 21st month. Photo / Menahem Kahana, AFP

The organisers of a Gaza-bound humanitarian aid ship carrying activists including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg said Israeli forces boarded the vessel this afternoon.

“Connection has been lost on the ‘Madleen’. Israeli Army have boarded the vessel,” the Freedom Flotilla Coalition posted on Telegram, referring to the ship.

AFP lost contact with the activists on board.

Israel had vowed to prevent the ship from reaching Gaza.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Navy had directed the boat to change course as it approached “a restricted area”.