Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Aid group says Israeli forces boarded Gaza-bound boat

AFP
Quick Read

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli attacks on June 8 killed at least 10 people including two girls in the Palestinian territory, as the war entered its 21st month. Photo / Menahem Kahana, AFP

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli attacks on June 8 killed at least 10 people including two girls in the Palestinian territory, as the war entered its 21st month. Photo / Menahem Kahana, AFP

The organisers of a Gaza-bound humanitarian aid ship carrying activists including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg said Israeli forces boarded the vessel this afternoon.

“Connection has been lost on the ‘Madleen’. Israeli Army have boarded the vessel,” the Freedom Flotilla Coalition posted on Telegram, referring to the ship.

AFP lost contact

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World