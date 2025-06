The 45-year-old was arrested and appeared in court on Monday, charged with importation and possession for supply of a Class A Controlled Drug.

Customs Auckland Airport manager Paul Williams said the find is part of a wider pattern of sophisticated concealment tactics being used by smugglers.

The bbq grill. Photo / NZ Customs

“The number of smuggling attempts and volumes we’re blocking at the airport is unprecedented – and it couldn’t be done without our team taking the necessary time to delve deep, with meticulous attention to detail that unearths finds such as this one,” said Williams.

Customs continues to face increasing challenges at the border.

Just last month, officers at Auckland Airport seized illicit drugs worth $25.81 million from flights arriving from New York and Malaysia.

Last week, a 19-year-old was caught carrying an estimated 15kg of methamphetamine and cocaine in his luggage.

Suspicions about drug smuggling can be reported by calling 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) in confidence, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.