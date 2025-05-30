NZ Customs said in the second case, about 17.8kg of methamphetamine and 1.1kg of cocaine were located in a passenger’s duffel bag off a flight from New York.
A 22-year-old man is facing charges of importing Class A controlled drugs, in relation to the second case.
Acting manager Auckland Airport Donnelle Nicholson said, “Both these seizures were the result of the excellent skills of our frontline officers who recognised tell-tale signs that prompted further investigations and turned up these significant quantities of illegal drugs.”
“Already this year, Customs has stopped around half a tonne of illicit drugs from entering New Zealand through Auckland International Airport – this volume is both significant and concerning."