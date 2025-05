Herald NOW News Update: May 30 2025. Video / HeraldNOW

30 May, 2025 05:15 AM 2 mins to read

Customs officers seized 67.8kg of methamphetamine and 1.1kg of cocaine worth NZ$25.81 million.

Drugs were found in duffel bags from flights from Malaysia and New York at Auckland Airport.

A 22-year-old man faces charges of importing Class A controlled drugs after the second seizure.

Drugs worth $25.81 million were seized by NZ Customs officers at Auckland Airport last night from flights arriving from New York and Malaysia.

“Significant quantities” of illegal drugs, including 67.8kg of methamphetamine and 1.1kg of cocaine, were found in two separate incidents at Auckland International Airport, NZ Customs said.

“In the first case, two unaccompanied duffel bags off a flight from Malaysia raised Customs officers’ suspicions.

“Further inspection of the bags revealed they contained 50kg of methamphetamine.”