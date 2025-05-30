Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland Airport drugs bust: $25.81m in meth and cocaine seized

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Herald NOW News Update: May 30 2025. Video / HeraldNOW
  • Customs officers seized 67.8kg of methamphetamine and 1.1kg of cocaine worth NZ$25.81 million.
  • Drugs were found in duffel bags from flights from Malaysia and New York at Auckland Airport.
  • A 22-year-old man faces charges of importing Class A controlled drugs after the second seizure.

Drugs worth $25.81 million were seized by NZ Customs officers at Auckland Airport last night from flights arriving from New York and Malaysia.

“Significant quantities” of illegal drugs, including 67.8kg of methamphetamine and 1.1kg of cocaine, were found in two separate incidents at Auckland International Airport, NZ Customs said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand