Methamphetamine and cocaine seized from a passenger on a flight from New York. Photo / NZ Customs

NZ Customs said in the second case, about 17.8kg of methamphetamine and 1.1kg of cocaine were located in a passenger’s duffel bag off a flight from New York.

A 22-year-old man is facing charges of importing Class A controlled drugs, in relation to the second case.

Acting manager Auckland Airport Donnelle Nicholson said, “Both these seizures were the result of the excellent skills of our frontline officers who recognised tell-tale signs that prompted further investigations and turned up these significant quantities of illegal drugs.”

Methamphetamine seized from a passenger on arrival from Malaysia. Photo / NZ Customs

“Already this year, Customs has stopped around half a tonne of illicit drugs from entering New Zealand through Auckland International Airport – this volume is both significant and concerning."

Nicholson said people can report any drug smuggling suspicions by calling 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) in confidence, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

NZ Customs seized more than 90kg worth of methamphetamine in four abandoned bags at Auckland Airport late last month.

