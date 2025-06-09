Advertisement
Home / World

Australian reporter hit by nonlethal round during LA protests against Trump policies

By Joseph Olbrycht-Palmer
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

Australian journalist Lauren Tomasi has been struck by a nonlethal munition while covering demonstrations in Los Angeles, US. Photo / 9News Australia

Nine’s Lauren Tomasi was reporting from Los Angeles, where law enforcement and the US National Guard have been facing off with thousands protesting Donald Trump’s mass deportations.

Tomasi, microphone in hand, had just finished giving an update to camera when an officer standing behind her raised his firearm and fired

Save

