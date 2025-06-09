What started as a few hundred protesters in downtown Los Angeles on Friday escalated dramatically by Sunday (local time), with burning police vehicles scattered along streets and clashes between demonstrators and riot officers.
Daily raids across the country have sparked shock and scathing criticisms, as well as warnings they could jeopardise key sectors where undocumented workers do the heavy-lifting.
Southern California is among the regions most impacted by the raids.
Tensions in Los Angeles have been worsened by the US President’s decision to deploy 2000 National Guard troops to the city – the first time since 1967 that a president has done so without a request from a state governor.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, who Trump often refers to as “Gavin Newscum”, has blasted the move as “not to meet an unmet need, but to manufacture a crisis”.
He also wrote an official request on Sunday to the Trump administration to withdraw the National Guard, calling it “unlawful” and a “serious breach of state sovereignty”.
“Rescind the order. Return control to California,” Newsom wrote on X.
Meanwhile, Trump has defended the move, calling the initial protests a “riot”.
“I think it was very bad,” he told reporters.
“We’re going to have troops everywhere. We’re not going to let this happen to our country.”
He also took to social media to call the situation a “migrant invasion”.