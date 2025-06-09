“Yeah, I’m good, I’m good,” she replied.

U.S. Correspondent Lauren Tomasi has been caught in the crossfire as the LAPD fired rubber bullets at protesters in the heart of Los Angeles. #9News



LATEST: https://t.co/l5w7JxixxB pic.twitter.com/nvQ7m9TGLj — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) June 9, 2025

What started as a few hundred protesters in downtown Los Angeles on Friday escalated dramatically by Sunday (local time), with burning police vehicles scattered along streets and clashes between demonstrators and riot officers.

The Trump administration has tasked federal immigration agents with arresting at least 3000 migrants per day as part of the US President’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Daily raids across the country have sparked shock and scathing criticisms, as well as warnings they could jeopardise key sectors where undocumented workers do the heavy-lifting.

Southern California is among the regions most impacted by the raids.

Tensions in Los Angeles have been worsened by the US President’s decision to deploy 2000 National Guard troops to the city – the first time since 1967 that a president has done so without a request from a state governor.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who Trump often refers to as “Gavin Newscum”, has blasted the move as “not to meet an unmet need, but to manufacture a crisis”.

Thousands have taken to the streets in Los Angeles to protest US President Donald Trump’s mass deportations. Photo / AFP

He also wrote an official request on Sunday to the Trump administration to withdraw the National Guard, calling it “unlawful” and a “serious breach of state sovereignty”.

“Rescind the order. Return control to California,” Newsom wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Trump has defended the move, calling the initial protests a “riot”.

“I think it was very bad,” he told reporters.

“We’re going to have troops everywhere. We’re not going to let this happen to our country.”

He also took to social media to call the situation a “migrant invasion”.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents take security measures as protests and confrontations between immigration rights supporters and law enforcement continue in Paramount, California, and downtown Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

“A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals,” Mr Trump wrote.

“Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations – But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve.”

He said he was directing senior defence and security officials “to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots”.

“Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free,” Trump said.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has also threatened to deploy the Marine Corps.

It would be an unprecedented and legally complex move.

Newsom said the threat of deploying “active-duty Marines on American soil against its own citizens” was “deranged behaviour”.

But Hegseth hit back saying it was “deranged” to let “your city burn”.

“There is plenty of room for peaceful protest, but ZERO tolerance for attacking federal agents who are doing their job,” he posted on X.

“The National Guard, and Marines if need be, stand with ICE.”