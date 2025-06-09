Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Tear gas fired at protesters in Los Angeles as Donald Trump warns of ‘troops everywhere’

AFP
4 mins to read

Hundreds of National Guard troops have been deployed in Los Angeles on President Donald Trump’s orders, a rare deployment against the state governor’s wishes.

Security forces have clashed with protesters in Los Angeles as National Guard troops deployed by Donald Trump fanned out across the city on the third day of unruly protests over federal immigration raids.

Trump, who has made clamping down on illegal migration a key plank of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World