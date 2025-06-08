Trump claimed in his Executive Order that the unrest in Southern California was prohibiting the execution of immigration enforcement and therefore met the definition of a rebellion.

Trump said the National Guard troops would be used to “temporarily” protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and “other United States Government personnel who are performing Federal functions, including the enforcement of Federal law, and to protect Federal property, at locations where protests against these functions are occurring or are likely to occur based on current threat assessments and planned operations”.

Elizabeth Goitein, senior director of the liberty and national security programme at the Brennan Centre for Justice, said the way Trump is employing the statute is “unprecedented and untested”, and departs from its use by previous presidents.

Goitein said past presidents have typically invoked this section of the Armed Services Act in connection with the Insurrection Act, which authorises the President to deploy armed forces or the National Guard domestically to suppress armed rebellion, riots or other extreme circumstances.

The Insurrection Act allows US military personnel to perform law enforcement activities – such as making arrests and performing searches – typically prohibited by another law, the Posse Comitatus Act.

The last time a President invoked the Armed Forces Act and the Insurrection Act in tandem was in 1992, during the riots that engulfed Los Angeles after the acquittal of police officers in the beating of Rodney King.

During his 2024 campaign, Trump and aides discussed invoking the Insurrection Act, once in office, to quell protests, and he said then that he was open to using the law, but the idea has drawn fierce blowback from civil liberties groups and Democrats.

“This is charting new ground here to have a president try to uncouple these authorities,” Goitein said. “There’s a question here whether he is essentially trying to deploy the powers of the Insurrection Act without invoking it.”

Georgetown Law professor Steve Vladeck wrote on his website that it will mean the troops will be limited in what role they will be able to perform.

“Nothing that the President did [on Sunday] would, for instance, authorise these federalised National Guard troops to conduct their own immigration raids; make their own immigration arrests; or otherwise do anything other than, to quote the President’s own memorandum, ‘those military protective activities that the Secretary of Defence determines are reasonably necessary to ensure the protection and safety of Federal personnel and property,’” Vladeck wrote.

Rachel VanLandingham, a former Air Force lawyer and professor at the Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles, echoed the point.

National Guard troops under state control have broader law enforcement authorities, she said. These service members under federal control will have more restraints.

“But it can easily and quickly escalate to mortal and constitutional danger,” VanLandingham said, if Trump decides to also invoke the Insurrection Act.

That would give these Guard members and any active-duty troops who may be summoned to Los Angeles the authority to perform law enforcement.