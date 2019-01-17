It is going to be a beautiful weekend in many places with temperatures jumping a few degrees and even cracking 30C in some hot spots.
MetService meteorologist Hannah Moes said the best places to be would be on the east coast, with Kaikōura and Gisborne set to hit 31C on Saturday and only slightly cooler Sunday. Auckland is not to miss out however with fine spells and 26C forecast tomorrow.
Most other east coast towns and cities, and spots across the North Island will be in the high 20s.
The flip side is that it will be windy, with gusty northwesterlies driving the warm conditions through the foehn effect as they cross the country's central alps.
Friday was also looking mostly fine across the country, Moes said.
Two weak fronts would bring some showers to the west coasts of both the South and North Islands. Auckland was in for a high of 25C today with mostly fine spells and a chance of a shower.
Tomorrow an active front, preceded by a strong northwesterly flow, would move over southern New Zealand from the Tasman Sea. The front would bring heavy rain to the west of the South Island, and gusty, hot northwesterlies to eastern areas.
The front would weaken Sunday as it moved over the remainder of the country, followed by a strong, disturbed west to southwest flow.
Today's weather
Partly cloudy. Southwesterlies. 27C high, 18C overnight.
Partly cloudy, chance shower. Low cloud at night. Southwesterly. 25C high, 19C overnight.
Cloudy periods, chance shower. Southwest breezes. 26C high, 16C overnight.
Fine. Westerly breezes. 28C high, 18C overnight.
New Plymouth Cloudy periods, and chance shower. Westerlies. 23C high, 15C overnight.
Napier Fine apart from some morning cloud. Light winds and sea breezes. 26C high, 17C overnight.
Whanganui Fine apart from evening cloud. Westerly breezes. 25C high, 16C overnight.
Wellington Fine with high cloud. Light winds. 23C high, 17C overnight.
Nelson Fine, then evening cloud. Sea breezes. 25C high, 16C overnight.
Christchurch Cloudy, chance morning drizzle. Afternoon fine spells. Easterlies turning northerly in the evening. 23C high, 15C overnight.
Dunedin Chance morning drizzle, then fine spells. Cloud returning evening. Northeast breezes. 18C high, 15C overnight.