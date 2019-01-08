An NZ Transport Agency USB drive, containing information on more than 1000 employees, has yet to be recovered.

It was misplaced in late November while being couriered between the Agency's Auckland office and a Wellington security firm which produces staff ID cards.

An NZTA spokeswoman said an internal investigation into the incident had been completed and would be finalised later this month.

She said the report would include recommendations and improvements for the future to ensure the protection of staff's personal information.

But she confirmed the USB drive had not been found.

"All NZ Transport Agency staff who were impacted were notified immediately after the USB [drive] was lost last year, and the Transport Agency also notified the Office of the Privacy Commissioner."

In December, Transport Minister Phil Twyford confirmed the drive had been misplaced.

In written questions, he said it was not password protected, nor was it encrypted and contained the names and email addresses of 1104 NZTA staff members.

Twyford said he was made aware of the situation by NZTA's chair on December 2 – NZTA staff were informed on November 30.

After the information about the misplaced drive was made public in early December, an NZTA spokeswoman said there was "minimal risk" of a person's identity being stolen.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Privacy Commissioner said NZTA had notified the office of the breach but it had not yet decided if it would launch an investigation.

"Usually we investigate in response to complaints. If any individual feels that a breach has harmed them, they can make a complaint to us and we will evaluate whether an investigation is necessary.

"We can launch an investigation without a complaint but, in this case, we have not made any decisions about whether or not we will at this stage."

He said the Privacy Commissioner had been following its data breach guidance in evaluating and responding to this issue.

National Data and Cybersecurity spokesman Shane Reti said the misplaced drive constitutes a "significant data privacy breach".

"It is hard to believe, and completely unacceptable, that NZTA would courier staff identity data without password protection and without encryption."