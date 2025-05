Two people have been seriously injured after an incident in Bayview, Auckland. Photo / NZME

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Two people have been seriously injured after an incident in Bayview, Auckland. Photo / NZME

Two people have been seriously injured after a report of a grievous assault in the Auckland suburb of Bayview.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to a Thistledew Place address about 4pm.

“Upon arrival, police located two people with serious injuries and they were transported to hospital.

“Both the alleged offender and victim received injuries.”