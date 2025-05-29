Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Erin Patterson trial: Defence suggests phone, computers missed in search of home

By Liam Beatty
news.com.au·
7 mins to read

Prosecutors allege Erin Patterson intentionally poisoned a beef wellington lunch with death cap mushrooms on July 29, 2023.

Prosecutors allege Erin Patterson intentionally poisoned a beef wellington lunch with death cap mushrooms on July 29, 2023.

A black object sitting on a window sill in Erin Patterson’s home could be the phone police say they never located, her lawyers have suggested.

A still image taken from a video walk-through of the alleged triple-murderer’s home was shown to the jury as the homicide squad detective who laid

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World