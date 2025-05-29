Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Family urges sports stars to condemn run it straight craze after teen’s death

RNZ
5 mins to read

Ryan Satterthwaite, 19, died after a tackle game in Palmerston North with friends. Photo / Instagram

Ryan Satterthwaite, 19, died after a tackle game in Palmerston North with friends. Photo / Instagram

By Jimmy Ellingham of RNZ

There are mounting calls for sports stars and influencers to come out publicly against the dangers of the run it straight craze, including from the family of a man who died of head trauma more than 20 years ago.

This week, Palmerston North 19-year-old Ryan

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand