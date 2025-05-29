William Cranswick was also 19 when he died after suffering head injuries in a game of bullrush after a night drinking at notorious Palmerston North bar The Fitz in September 2003.

The tragedy 22 years ago was brought back home to his parents Rod and Belinda this week when they heard the news of Satterthwaite.

“Ryan’s death really touched a raw nerve with us. These deaths are highly preventable,” Rod Cranswick said.

“We totally understand the suffering and pain that Ryan’s family are going through. It’s a parent’s worst nightmare.”

The Cranswicks heard Pete Satterthwaite’s call for action on RNZ.

“We endorse Pete’s comment. I thought he spoke very, very well and right to the point re sports stars condemning this behaviour,” Rod Cranswick said.

“It’s not up to the politicians to legislate, but this is a community responsibility and everyone needs to step up to the mark and condemn this activity.”

He said that would even extend to, for example, people walking past a park who might see something taking place.

“I think if someone does have the guts to go and say, ‘Listen, this can lead to a tragedy. This has already happened on a couple of occasions’. Just have the guts to try and influence them to stop it.”

And influencing people to stop taking part in Runit-style events was what Rod Cranswick hoped people with public recognition would do, to help the message get through.

“Young people are really influenced by social media and also sports stars – they have a huge influence on our young. They are the role models and followed religiously.

“We need to listen to our medical experts, who are also condemning this behaviour.

“In our case, having to switch off Willie’s life support because of a severe brain injury was our worst nightmare.”

At Satterthwaite’s old college, Palmerston North Boys’ High School, Rector David Bovey had already planned to speak to students about run it straight events this week.

Ryan Satterthwaite's death has prompted a plea for sports stars and social media influencers, to speak out about the risks of run-it-straight-type events.

Like a growing number of schools it has banned the craze, and Bovey said when news about Satterthwaite came through it added weight to the warnings.

“I spoke to the seniors again yesterday about the risks involved. We talked about Ryan and the fact that could be any one of the boys sitting in front of me, because [they] don’t think about consequences, it’s as simple as that.

“What seems like a bit of fun can have a devastating impact, as we’ve seen.”

This week’s incident was top of mind at the school, so much so that when there was a collision on the school’s courts between two students some immediately asked if they were playing a run it straight game. They weren’t.

“But, I guess with what’s happened there’s a really heightened awareness of what’s going on. I don’t think it’s going to stop kids from playing, but we’ve told the boys categorically not to get involved in it at school.”

Bovey also backs the call for people with social media presence to speak out.

Principals’ Federation vice-president Jason Miles said even children supposedly too young to use social media were influenced by it, although the run it craze hadn’t spread too far through primary schools.

When a viral craze arose, knowing when to say something was tricky.

Run it straight contests involve a runner and a tackler running full speed at each other on a 20m x 4m “battlefield” designed for “maximum action and non-stop intensity”. Photo / runit.au

“It can be a catch 22, because if you talk about them you’re also informing children about them, including those who haven’t had access to them.

“It’s a balancing act that principals need to take because it’s looking at the safety of the children who are perhaps being influenced, but also trying not for it to be a wider problem.”

There is no nationwide edict from officials to schools about run it.

Ministry of Education leader of operations and integration Sean Teddy said schools had autonomy to make rules on many matters.

“We know that health and safety is a priority for all schools, and we are confident that the decisions they make will reflect their strong commitment to creating safe, supportive, and inclusive environments where all students can thrive.”

He said the ministry was available to provide advice and guidance where needed.

“While schools are not required to inform the ministry of the rules they adopt, we would expect schools to communicate with and, where appropriate, consult their parent communities as part of the decision-making process.”