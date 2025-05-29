Ryan Satterthwaite, 19, died after a tackle game in Palmerston North with friends. Photo / Instagram
By Jimmy Ellingham of RNZ
There are mounting calls for sports stars and influencers to come out publicly against the dangers of the run it straight craze, including from the family of a man who died of head trauma more than 20 years ago.
This week, Palmerston North 19-year-old RyanSatterthwaite died after he was injured in a tackle game with friends.
His uncle Pete has issued a public plea for rugby and rugby players, and social media influencers, to use their platforms to speak out about the risks.
“We totally understand the suffering and pain that Ryan’s family are going through. It’s a parent’s worst nightmare.”
The Cranswicks heard Pete Satterthwaite’s call for action on RNZ.
“We endorse Pete’s comment. I thought he spoke very, very well and right to the point re sports stars condemning this behaviour,” Rod Cranswick said.
“It’s not up to the politicians to legislate, but this is a community responsibility and everyone needs to step up to the mark and condemn this activity.”
He said that would even extend to, for example, people walking past a park who might see something taking place.
“I think if someone does have the guts to go and say, ‘Listen, this can lead to a tragedy. This has already happened on a couple of occasions’. Just have the guts to try and influence them to stop it.”
And influencing people to stop taking part in Runit-style events was what Rod Cranswick hoped people with public recognition would do, to help the message get through.
“Young people are really influenced by social media and also sports stars – they have a huge influence on our young. They are the role models and followed religiously.
At Satterthwaite’s old college, Palmerston North Boys’ High School, Rector David Bovey had already planned to speak to students about run it straight events this week.
Like a growing number of schools it has banned the craze, and Bovey said when news about Satterthwaite came through it added weight to the warnings.
“I spoke to the seniors again yesterday about the risks involved. We talked about Ryan and the fact that could be any one of the boys sitting in front of me, because [they] don’t think about consequences, it’s as simple as that.
“What seems like a bit of fun can have a devastating impact, as we’ve seen.”
This week’s incident was top of mind at the school, so much so that when there was a collision on the school’s courts between two students some immediately asked if they were playing a run it straight game. They weren’t.
“But, I guess with what’s happened there’s a really heightened awareness of what’s going on. I don’t think it’s going to stop kids from playing, but we’ve told the boys categorically not to get involved in it at school.”
Bovey also backs the call for people with social media presence to speak out.
Principals’ Federation vice-president Jason Miles said even children supposedly too young to use social media were influenced by it, although the run it craze hadn’t spread too far through primary schools.
When a viral craze arose, knowing when to say something was tricky.
“It can be a catch 22, because if you talk about them you’re also informing children about them, including those who haven’t had access to them.
“It’s a balancing act that principals need to take because it’s looking at the safety of the children who are perhaps being influenced, but also trying not for it to be a wider problem.”
There is no nationwide edict from officials to schools about run it.
Ministry of Education leader of operations and integration Sean Teddy said schools had autonomy to make rules on many matters.
“We know that health and safety is a priority for all schools, and we are confident that the decisions they make will reflect their strong commitment to creating safe, supportive, and inclusive environments where all students can thrive.”
He said the ministry was available to provide advice and guidance where needed.
“While schools are not required to inform the ministry of the rules they adopt, we would expect schools to communicate with and, where appropriate, consult their parent communities as part of the decision-making process.”