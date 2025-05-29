The upper North Island is in the firing line of an active weather system embedded with thunderstorms, tornadoes, 110km/h winds and marble-sized hail that is due to hit at rush hour.

A fresh severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kaipara, Far North, Whangārei and Rodney.

These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by damaging wind gusts and possible tornadoes.

MetService said there is an increased risk in these areas for lifted roofs, dangerous flying debris and blown-out windows.

Forecasters warn those trying to leave Auckland early for an extra-long weekend to keep an eye on the weather and drive to the conditions.

STORY CONTINUES AFTER LIVE BLOG

Load more

NZ Transport Agency is urging drivers to prepare for short-notice lane closures or reduced speeds on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Between 4pm and 8pm today there is the potential for wind gusts to reach 90-100km/h, which may close the bridge entirely.

“While these are expected to be brief, they could trigger a red alert.

“Under a red alert, we may close all lanes on the bridge as it is unsafe for any vehicle to be on the bridge,” NZTA said.

From 8pm to midnight tonight, an amber alert will remain in place with forecast wind gusts of 75-85km/h, NZTA said.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said a large “active” weather system looming off the coast and barrelling towards the country is due to hit at about 4pm today.

⚡️Thunderstorms are knocking at the door, and may come through with very gusty winds, pockets of heavier rain, as well as hail💨🌧️🧊



Keep a close eye on the radar this afternoon and evening, especially in places like Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, and Taranaki pic.twitter.com/jcu3CULE6k — MetService (@MetService) May 29, 2025

“We’re seeing kind of that band of thunderstorms and showers moving on to the country this afternoon and evening.

“With those thunderstorms, we could see very strong winds, and that’ll probably be one of the main things to look out for today.

“And as always, thunderstorms do bring the risk of pockets of isolated, very heavy rain, so that’ll be something else to keep an eye on as well as that possibility of hail.”

Waves of squally showers & thunderstorms will spiral through the upper half of the North Island today.



Some thunderstorms will have hail, gusty wind, and strong wind gusts.



Best to stay connected with @MetService for any watches & warnings that may be issued. pic.twitter.com/27VdmEbdAn — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 28, 2025

She said the thunderstorms will be embedded with destructive gusts of up to 110km/h in some areas and hail the size of marbles, ranging from 5-15mm.

“In addition, there is also a low risk of a small tornado, which could occur with or without a thunderstorm,” MetService reported on its website.

There is a higher risk in Auckland, Northland, northern Waikato and Coromandel Peninsula that the thunderstorms would be “severe”.

“I’d say for places for people who are in those areas, but even for people who are outside of those areas in the North Island, definitely a good day to keep a close eye on the radar and kind of track where those rain bands are and kind of see how that fits in with your plans for today,” Makgabutlane said.

SH25 has reopened after a slip closed the Thames-Coast Rd between Ruamahunga and Tapu this morning.

NZTA said loose rocks and debris on the slip face meant it wasn’t safer to open a lane any earlier today.

“Road users are advised to take care and drive to the conditions with more rain forecast this afternoon and into the evening,” NZTA said.

SH25 has reopened after a slip closed the Thames-Coast Rd between Ruamahunga and Tapu this morning. Photo / NZTA

What’s in store for King’s Birthday weekend?

Makgabutlane told the Herald that Kiwis should expect a “noticeable cooler feeling” in the air as winter begins this weekend.

She said that would be because of a southwesterly flow over the country.

Makgabutlane said overall, the long weekend was not looking like a washout at this stage, but there would be periods of showers.

She said coastal areas in the western parts of the country, as well as the lower South Island, could have breezy southwesterlies, which might create some large waves.

“That’s maybe a bit of an early heads-up for anybody who is thinking about being near the coast in those areas.”