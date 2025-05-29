SIX60 have been named as Aotearoa Charts Icons. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“I don’t think we expected anything, [when we started out] back in Dunedin, it has always been a bit of dream,” lead guitarist Ji Fraser tells the Herald of their journey.

“We had great goals and great expectations, but there was no path to becoming SIX60, we had to create it. Every time we broke through another ceiling, we just focused on the next one that appeared”.

He said that “brotherhood, a love for music, and a love for performing for the people” had always bonded the band, and that they dedicated the award to their fans.

Lorde, who recently put on a YMCA toilet cubicle pop-up show in Auckland to promote her new album, also took out Spotify Te Tino Waiata o te Tau | Single of the Year for her collaboration with Charli XCX on Girl, so confusing featuring lorde.

Lorde arrives on the red carpet of the Aotearoa Music Awards. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

When reflecting on the win, she told the Herald she hadn’t expected to be a part of the Brat Summer phenomenon but was grateful to have worked with XCX and for the friendship they formed.

“It was truly a life-changing experience. I love hanging out with Charli, she’s very cool.”

In her acceptance speech, she noted she had been “reflecting on these incredible women who have come before me, not just my mum and my ancestors, but all the women who make New Zealand music what it is.”

A vocal advocate for te reo Māori music and having performed in language herself, Lorde said seeing it “defended the way that it has” from abroad was very inspiring to her.

“We gonna honour that treaty or what?,” she said to loud cheers from the audience.

She also had some advice for those Kiwis wanting to make it big in the music industry.

“Do you to the enth degree,” she told the Herald. “Truly make the thing that only you can make, because that is one of one and that is of value.”

Dream-pop artist Fazerdaze (Amelia Rahayu Murray) also cemented her stunning comeback after a brief musical hiatus from 2018-2022, taking out Te Tino Pukaemi o te Tau | Album of the Year and Te Tino Reo o te Tau | Best Solo Artist Tūī.

Kiwi rockers Devilskin were visibly shocked when they won the JD Sports Tā te Iwi | People’s Choice Award.

“[Metal] is alive and well in New Zealand. Can we have a metal category next year surely?”

Kiwi legend Stan Walker proudly waved the flag for Te Reo Māori, winning both the Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo award and Te Māngai Pāho Te Manu Taki Māori o te Tau | Best Māori Artist award.

“I’m so honoured to be a part of the movement that celebrates our reo,” he said, thanking his New Zealand music community whānau.

Fresh from his stunning Taite Music Prize win, rising star indigenous electronic musician Mokotron (Tiopira McDowell, Ngāti Hine) upped his gong tally by claiming the Te Manu Taki Tāhiko o te Tau – Best Electronic Artist award for his album WAEREA.

Stan Walker chats to Mitchell Hageman at the red carpet of the Aotearoa Music Awards. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Hawke’s Bay-raised producer 9Lives (AKA Max Jardine) also shared the special Te Manu Mātārae award with reggae legends L.A.B, the band also going on to win the NZ On Air Te Taumata o te Horapa | Radio Airplay Record of the Year for their radio hit Casanova.

X-Factor alumni Cassie Henderson took out Te Manu Taki Arotini o te Tau | Best Pop Artist, with her single Seconds To Midnight (11:59) dominating radio charts last year.

Full list of nominees and winners for the 2025 Aotearoa Music Awards

NZ On Air Te Tino Pukaemi o te Tau – Album of the Year

Fazerdaze – Soft Power - WINNER

Aaradhna – Sweet Surrender

Anna Coddington – Te Whakamiha

CHAII – Safar

Georgia Lines – The Rose Of Jericho

Jordan Rakei – The Loop

Kaylee Bell – Nights Like This

L.A.B – L.A.B VI

Mel Parsons – Sabotage

MOKOTRON – WAEREA

Tami Neilson – Neilson Sings Nelson

Troy Kingi – Leatherman And The Mojave Green

Fazerdaze (Amelia Rahayu Murray) was one of the big winners at the Aotearoa Music Awards. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Spotify Te Tino Waiata o te Tau – Single of the Year

Lorde – Girl, so confusing featuring lorde (Charli xcx, Lorde) - WINNER

Cassie Henderson – Seconds To Midnight (11.59)

CHAII – We Be Killing It

Fazerdaze – Cherry Pie

Georgia Lines – The Letter

JessB – Power (featuring Sister Nancy & Sampa the Great)

Kaylee Bell – Cowboy Up

MOKOMOKAI – KUPE featuring MELODOWNZ

Reb Fountain – Come Down

Stan Walker – Māori Ki Te Ao

Theia – BALDH3AD!

Troy Kingi – Silicone Booby Trap

Te Tino Kāhui Manu Taki o te Tau – Best Group

Earth Tongue – Great Haunting - WINNER

Corrella – Skeletons

DARTZ – Dangerous Day To Be A Cold One

Foley

L.A.B – L.A.B VI

SKILAA – Tiger In The River

Spotify Te Tino Reo o te Tau – Best Solo Artist

Fazerdaze – Soft Power - WINNER

Aaradhna – Sweet Surrender

Georgia Lines – The Rose Of Jericho

Kaylee Bell – Nights Like This

MOKOTRON – WAEREA

Stan Walker

Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo

Stan Walker – Māori Ki Te Ao - WINNER

TAWAZ – Tātarakihi (featuring MOHI)

Tuari Brothers – Higher

Anna Coddington – Te Whakamiha

Haami Tuari – Taku Kaenga

Jordyn With a Why – Reia

Te Māngai Pāho Te Manu Taki Māori o te Tau – Best Māori Artist

Stan Walker - WINNER

Anna Coddington – Te Whakamiha

Corrella – Skeletons

Jordyn With a Why – Hibiscus Moon, Love & Justice

MOHI

TAWAZ

Te Manu Taki Whanokē o te Tau – Best Alternative Artist

Jim Nothing – Grey Eyes, Grey Lynn - WINNER

Louisa Nicklin – The Big Sulk

Vera Ellen – heartbreak for jetlag

Te Manu Taki Tuauki o te Tau – Best Classical Artist

Jian Liu – Where Fairburn Walked - WINNER

Justin DeHart – Towards Midnight: NZ Percussion Vol 2

Michael Houstoun – The Well-Tempered Clavier

Te Manu Taki Tuawhenua o te Tau – Best Country Music Artist

Tami Neilson – Neilson Sings Nelson - WINNER

Barry Saunders and Delaney Davidson – Happiness Is Near

Kaylee Bell – Nights Like This

CHAII at the Aotearoa Music Awards. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Te Manu Taki Tāhiko o te Tau – Best Electronic Artist

MOKOTRON – WAEREA - WINNER

CHAII – Safar

Lee Mvtthews – EXIT

Te Manu Taki Ahurea o te Tau – Best Folk Artist

Holly Arrowsmith – Blue Dreams - WINNER

Kerryn Fields – The Folk Singer

Mel Parsons – Sabotage

Te Manu Taki Ātete o te Tau – Best Hip-Hop Artist

David Dallas – Vita - WINNER

Jujulipps – Superstar

RNZŌ

Te Manu Taki Tautito o te Tau – Best Jazz Artist

Lucien Johnson – Ancient Relics - WINNER

Thabani Gapara – Dzindza

Umar Zakaria – Family Music

Te Manu Taki Arotini o te Tau – Best Pop Artist

Cassie Henderson – The Yellow Chapter - WINNER

Frankie Venter

Georgia Lines – The Rose Of Jericho

Troy Kingi at the Aotearoa Music Awards. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Te Manu Taki Rakapioi o te Tau – Best Rock Artist

DARTZ – Dangerous Day To Be A Cold One - WINNER

Devilskin – Surfacing

Troy Kingi – Leatherman And The Mojave Green

Te Manu Taki Taketake o te Tau – Best Roots Artist

Corrella – Skeletons - WINNER

Lomez Brown

Christoph El Truento – Dubs From The Neighbourhood

Te Manu Taki Manako o te Tau – Best Soul/R&B Artist

Aaradhna – Sweet Surrender - WINNER

Sam V

Stan Walker

Te Taumata o te Toi – Best Album Artwork

Matt Sinclair – Neilson Sings Nelson (Tami Neilson) - WINNER

Emma Hercus – Sabotage (Mel Parsons)

Natalie King, Chris Schmelz – Uneven Ground (Death and the Maiden)

Te Taumata o te Pūkenga Oro – Best Engineer

Simon Gooding – Safar (CHAII) - WINNER

Emily Wheatcroft – Snape, Amelia Murray – Soft Power (Fazerdaze)

Nic Manders – The Rose Of Jericho (Georgia Lines)

NZ On Air Te Taumata o te Ataata – Best Music Video Content

Oscar Keys, Ezra Simons, Kristin Li – Paradise (DARTZ) - WINNER

CHAII – Night Like This (CHAII)

Night Watch – Nightshift (Jujulipps)

Te Taumata o te Kaiwhakaputa – Best Producer

Nic Manders – The Rose Of Jericho (Georgia Lines) - WINNER

CHAII, Frank Keys – Safar (CHAII)

Rory Noble

Te Iti Rearea o te Tau | Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Hori Shaw - WINNER

Te Taumata o te Hokona | Highest Selling Artist and Aotearoa Charts Icon

SIX60 - WINNER

JD Sports Tā te Iwi | People’s Choice

Devilskin - WINNER

Te Manu Mātārae Award

9Lives - WINNER

L.A.B - WINNER

NZ On Air Te Taumata o te Horapa | Radio Airplay Record of the Year

L.A.B - Casanova - WINNER