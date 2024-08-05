Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

9lives: Rising producer with millions of streams and a Trippie Redd collab has a piece of Hawke’s Bay in his heart

Mitchell Hageman
By
5 mins to read
Producer Max Jardine, AKA 9lives, spent most of his childhood in Hawke's Bay and is dominating the Spotify charts.

Producer Max Jardine, AKA 9lives, spent most of his childhood in Hawke's Bay and is dominating the Spotify charts.

His beats are dominating Spotify charts and TikTok screens and he’s working with some of the biggest names in the music business overseas, but Max Jardine, AKA 9lives, still proudly wears his Hawke’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today