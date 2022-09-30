Lil Nas X had to take an unscheduled break during a recent concert.

Lil Nas X had to take an unscheduled break during a recent concert.

When you've got to go, you've got to go.

Lil Nas X had to pause his recent concert in Atlanta in order to visit the bathroom, telling the crowd: "I'll be right back."

A video shared to Twitter revealed the unscheduled break in the show.

"I'm backstage, and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I'm taking a mean s**t, so please forgive me," he can be heard saying to the audience.

"But I'm gonna be like a minute or two, and I'll be right back."

Lil Nas X reposted the video to his own Twitter account, saying it wasn't a joke.

lmao people really thought i was joking, i was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet https://t.co/dohGT0RAfS — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 30, 2022

"lmao people really thought I was joking, I was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet," he wrote.

The bathroom incident took place during Lil Nas X's Long Live Montero Tour.

The rapper and singer is due to perform further shows in North America, before heading to Europe, and finishing his tour with one show in Sydney in January.