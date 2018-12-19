There was a rude awakening for most North Islanders this morning as early morning thunderstorms set in, however the South Island is looking at a much more settled day.

Scattered thunderstorms hit northern parts of the North Island overnight and will continue until mid-morning, with a severe thunderstorm watch in place for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Bay of Plenty and Taranaki.

There is a risk that some of these thunderstorms could become severe from North Taranaki up to Northland and across to Coromandel Peninsula and western Bay of Plenty, producing localised very heavy rain or downpours of 20 to 35mm per hour and possibly a small coastal tornado.

Thunderstorms hit the North Island overnight and will continue until mid-morning. Photo / File

Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface flooding and may also lead to slips and hazardous driving conditions. If any tornadoes occur, they will only affect very localised areas.

A broader low risk of thunderstorms extends farther south down to northern Manawatū and the Tararua District, especially from late morning.

The bottom of the North Island has also been experiencing some heavy rain, with a severe weather watch in place for Wellington and the Kapiti Coast, including the Tararua Range.

This heavy rain was expected to ease overnight, although further rain is still expected through Thursday.

While most in the South will probably wake to a wet start, the rain is expected to clear in the afternoon.

Metservice has picked Milford Sound the best place to be today with a high of 21C and plenty of sunshine. This will come with a light southeasterly that will later change to a northwesterly.

Today's forecast

Whangārei:

Morning rain and squally thunderstorms, easing to fine spells and chance shower. Westerly. High 23C / Low 16C.

Auckland: Morning rain and squally thunderstorms easing to fine spells and a few showers. Westerlies. High 22C / Low 16C.

Tauranga: Rain, heavy and chance thundery, easing to showers in the afternoon. Northwesterlies. High 23C / Low 14C.

Hamilton: Morning rain, possibly heavy and thundery, then a few showers. Westerlies. High 22C / Low 11C.

New Plymouth: Rain, heavy with squally thunderstorms in the morning, then easing evening as westerlies change southeast. High 21C / Low 11C.

Napier: Cloudy periods. Showers, possibly heavy and thundery developing after midday as northerlies change southwest. High 25C / Low 14C.

Wellington: Overcast with occasional rain, easing evening. Fresh southerlies. High 16C / Low 12C.

Nelson: Rain, clearing in the morning but remaining cloudy. Light winds. High 20C / Low 12C.

Christchurch: Rain easing, then clearing afternoon and cloud gradually breaking. Southeasterlies dying out in the evening. High 14C / Low 7C.

Dunedin: Morning rain, then cloud gradually breaking. Northeasterlies. High 14C / Low 10C.