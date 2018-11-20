New Zealand's road toll continues to climb alarmingly as 12 people tragically lost their lives on the country's roads in the past five days.

This included two more people dying today in separate crashes near Ward in the South Island, and Wellsford in the North Island.

Those who died included three Kiwis taking part in charity motorbike rides to raise money for others in need and two young passengers, who hadn't even been at the wheel when they crashed.

Overall, as of Monday, there have been 335 deaths so far this year, which is five more than at the same time last year.

Last year the country posted its highest number of deaths - 380 - on the roads since the record peak in 2009 of 384.

With just weeks till the festive season and more deaths likely, National road policing manager Superintendent Steve Greally earlier urged people to look out for each other on the roads.

He said responsibility for the deaths came down to the drivers and the decisions they're making.

"A driver decides not to sleep and then drive or a driver decides to drink and drive or to speed or to not put their seatbelt on," he said.

Friday November 16 – 11.10am, Colombo and Sandyford Sts, Christchurch

Joshua Smith, 32, died when the car he was a passenger in collided with a motorcyclist in Sydenham in Christchurch.

Friday November 16 – 11.15pm, Colombo and Sandyford Sts, Christchurch

Alexia Noble-Hazelwood, 18, died when the car she was a passenger in crashed into a Christchurch school.

Alexia Noble, 18, died in a car crash late on Friday night. Photo / Givealittle

Three people were also injured in the crash and taken to hospital for treatment.

A man claiming to be the driver later posted an emotional statement on Facebook, saying he was drunk at the time and did not want to drive in the first place.

He said he was "so sorry, guys'' and needed time to cope with what he had done, as he did not know until afterwards that someone had died.

"I must pay,'' he said before handing himself in to police.

Saturday November 17 – 12.45pm, Isla Bank, northwest of Invercargill

Motorbike riders Timothy James Meers, 50, of Otautau, and Russell Allan Blackford, 41, of Athol, both died in a three-bike crash south of Otautau in Southland.

A third rider suffered critical injuries in the same crash and a Givealittle page has been set up for her. They were taking part in a charity ride to raise money for an unborn child with a heart defect.

Emergency services at Henderson Valley Rd, in West Auckland, where a motorcyclist was killed. Photo / Michael Craig

Saturday November 17 – 3.20pm, Henderson Valley Rd, West Auckland

A motorbike rider died after crashing into a ditch on Henderson Valley Rd in West Auckland.

Saturday November 17 – 4pm, State Highway 6 on the West Coast

Jayne Jamieson, 52, from Inangahua died on the West Coast while taking part in the Pike River Memorial Run. She was the pillion passenger on a motorbike that crashed.

The road closed, with detours are in place after the fatal crash on State Highway 33. Photo / Stephen Parker

Sunday November 18 – about 7am, Okere Falls, Rotorua

One person died in a car crash near Okere Falls.

Sunday November 18 – 4.30pm, SH1 just south of Kawakawa

One person died in a two-car crash on SH1 south of Kawakawa, while four others were airlifted to Whangarei Hospital.

All four passengers - three in one car and one in the other - were trapped and needed to be freed by emergency crews.

Monday November 19 – 4.30pm, SH1 at Foxton in Manuwatu-Whanganui region

One person died at the scene of a crash on SH1 at Foxton in the Manuwatu-Whanganui region while police later confirmed a second person had also died.

Tuesday November 20 – 4pm, SH1 near Ward in Marlborough region

One person died in a serious crash near Ward in the South Island.

Tuesday November 20 – 5.05pm, SH1 north of Wellsford

One person died in a two-car crash near the Centennial Park intersection in Wellsford.