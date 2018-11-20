Two people have died on State Highway 1 this afternoon following two separate crashes, one in the North Island the other in the South Island.

One person died in a serious crash on State Highway 1, near Ward in the Marlborough region of the South Island around 4pm.

Emergency services are on the scene of the single-car incident which has forced the closure of one lane.

A police spokesperson said traffic management is in place.

Traffic management has been put in place. Photo / NZTA

Elsewhere, another person has died following a serious crash on SH1 north of Wellsford which occurred shortly after 5pm.

The road has been closed near Oruawharo Rd in Topuni and detours are being set up.

The NZ Transport Agency asks motorists to avoid travelling in the area and to expect delays.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the incident at 5.05pm and initial reports two others were seriously injured in the crash.