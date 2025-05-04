Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will be speaking on Newstalk ZB this morning following a landslide win for the Labor Party in the Australian election, and the New Zealand Government’s announcement they will spend more than $2 billion upgrading defence helicopters.
Luxon will speak with Mike Hosking at 7.37am to discuss issues of the day two weeks out from the Budget. It will be livestreamed from the top of this article.
Two weeks out from the release of this year’s budget, Luxon joined Defence Minister Judith Collins to reveal yesterday they have earmarked more than $2 billion to buy five new helicopters to replace the country’s ageing fleet.
Meanwhile, Collins also announced a further $957 million in funding as part of broader plans to “rebuild” the country’s Defence Force amid “rapidly” increasing global tensions.