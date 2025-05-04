Advertisement
Prime Minister Luxon to speak after $2b Defence boost to replace ageing helicopter fleet

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Prime Minister joins Mike Hosking in the Newstalk ZB studio to talk all the big politicial issues.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will be speaking on Newstalk ZB this morning following a landslide win for the Labor Party in the Australian election, and the New Zealand Government’s announcement they will spend more than $2 billion upgrading defence helicopters.

Luxon will speak with Mike Hosking at 7.37am to discuss issues of the day two weeks out from the Budget. It will be livestreamed from the top of this article.

Two weeks out from the release of this year’s budget, Luxon joined Defence Minister Judith Collins to reveal yesterday they have earmarked more than $2 billion to buy five new helicopters to replace the country’s ageing fleet.

Associate Minister of Defence Chris Penk (from left), Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, Defence Minister Judith Collins and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at RNZAF Base Auckland Whenuapai. Photo / Alex Burton
Meanwhile, Collins also announced a further $957 million in funding as part of broader plans to “rebuild” the country’s Defence Force amid “rapidly” increasing global tensions.

The pre-Budget announcement follows the launch of the long-awaited $12b Defence Capability Plan in April and the Government’s ambitions to boost defence spending to above 2% GDP within eight years.

The current Seasprites were built in the 1960s and 70s – and would reach the end of their service life in the late 2020s, Collins said.

Speaking this morning to Newstalk ZB’s Ryan Bridge, Collins said the announcement was made yesterday to tell Kiwis and those we wish to procure the helicopters from that we “have the money”

“It’s a big announcement, we are very excited about.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at RNZAF Base Auckland Whenuapai. Photo / Alex Burton
She denied that the business study done by the government was a waste of time and proved that the funding was given to the project without it being fully thought out.

“It’s just the normal processes in Government… it’s important to understand that this is big bucks.”

“We are not announcing without knowing we are able to do it.”

Collins refused to say if pay rises for frontline staff were on the cards with the extra boost in funding, however, she said that they did receive a substantial pay rise last year.

“Every time our people go one deployment, they get a benefit for that… so they want to be out there.”

“It does mean that they will have better places to live in… better investment in their training, more staff, that’s also part of it.”

Collins said we would see more deployments and more action overseas with the boost in funding.

Another $957 million for defence

The $957 million in funding across four years will go towards Defence Force activities – including:

  • $150m each year ($600m for four years) for the Navy, Air Force and Army to sail, fly, patrol and train more often; 
  • $39m each year ($156m over four years) for military allowances, such as deployments; 
  • $20m each year ($80m over four years) for international deployments; 
  • $3m ($11m over four years) to increase essential engagement with international partners; 
  • $26m ($104m over four years) for critical estate maintenance to improve accommodation and working and training conditions. 
  • $8m ($33m over four years) to provide for civilian staff pay increases. 
  • An additional $1m in short-term funding (not annual) for Veterans’ Affairs to manage applications for support from veterans. 
Save

