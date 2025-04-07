Advertisement
What the $12b defence spend buys, and what New Zealanders will pay to afford it - Thomas Coughlan

Thomas Coughlan
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

A Royal New Zealand Navy Kaman SH-2G Super Seasprite helicopter on board HMAS Anzac during Exercise BERSAMA GOLD 21. Photo / ADF

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Government announced a plan to lift defence spending to 2% of GDP by next decade.
  • The plan includes new aircraft purchases but will not see the ANZAC frigates replaced.
  • Labour was broadly supportive of the plan, but leader Chris Hipkins said he wanted to see details of funding in the Budget.

OPINION

The Defence Capability Plan released on Monday is the latest in the series of steps that have slowly, then suddenly, reoriented not just how much New Zealand spends on defence, but the team, if there is such a thing, that we spend it with.

