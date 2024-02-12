Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Helen Clark and Don Brash: Aukus - NZ must not abandon our independent foreign policy

By Helen Clark and Don Brash
6 mins to read
US policy has changed, starting when Donald Trump was president. Photo/ AP

US policy has changed, starting when Donald Trump was president. Photo/ AP

OPINION

In 1985, the New Zealand Labour Government made it clear that nuclear weapons were so terrible – in the full meaning of that word – that as a country we

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand