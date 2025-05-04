Advertisement
Auckland Harbour Bridge truck breakdown causes major traffic delays during morning rush hour

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Traffic is clogged across the North Shore after a breakdown blocked lanes on the Harbour Bridge.

  • Two lanes on the Harbour Bridge closed after truck breaks down this morning.
  • Traffic is backed up to Albany, with NZTA still warning of long delays.
  • Local councillor Richard Hills is warning motorists traffic is so bad people should consider cancelling travel.

Roads on Auckland’s North Shore are clogged with queues, including a back-up of 11km on the motorway, after two lanes were forced to close on the Harbour Bridge when a truck broke down during rush hour this morning.

Traffic is backed up to Albany and major roads feeding the motorway are gridlocked, with New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) warning motorists to expect “long delays”.

North Shore councillor Richard Hills told motorists to think twice about travelling over the harbour bridge given the traffic congestion, which is also affecting public transport.

“I would delay travel if you can. Or even cancel it if you have a choice. Waka Kōtahi/NZTA says two lanes on the bridge heading citybound are completely blocked by a truck that broke down,” Hills said.

“This is causing congestion right up the motorway and up through the shore as all the on ramps and streets are heavily congested.

“Ferry would be your best option, followed by bus. Although it’s clear from the app that buses on the network are facing delays as well.”

NZTA said the breakdown happened at 6.05am on the centre-right southbound lane.

At 6.50am, the truck was still unable to be removed.

“This truck breakdown is still blocking two southbound lanes on the Harbour Bridge.

“Tow services are on route however clearance of lanes is expected to take some time.

“Expect long delays citybound on the SH1 Northern Mwy this morning.”

The truck was cleared at 7.20am, but long delays continued to affect morning commuters.

According to Google Maps, traffic is backed up for about 11km, all the way to Albany.

Morning commuters shared on social media that the delays impacted almost all on-ramps towards the city this morning, with many warning to delay heading into work.

“Don’t bother trying to come in,” one wrote.

