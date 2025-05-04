“This is causing congestion right up the motorway and up through the shore as all the on ramps and streets are heavily congested.

“Ferry would be your best option, followed by bus. Although it’s clear from the app that buses on the network are facing delays as well.”

NZTA said the breakdown happened at 6.05am on the centre-right southbound lane.

At 6.50am, the truck was still unable to be removed.

“This truck breakdown is still blocking two southbound lanes on the Harbour Bridge.

“Tow services are on route however clearance of lanes is expected to take some time.

“Expect long delays citybound on the SH1 Northern Mwy this morning.”

UPDATE 6:50AM

The truck was cleared at 7.20am, but long delays continued to affect morning commuters.

According to Google Maps, traffic is backed up for about 11km, all the way to Albany.

Morning commuters shared on social media that the delays impacted almost all on-ramps towards the city this morning, with many warning to delay heading into work.

“Don’t bother trying to come in,” one wrote.

