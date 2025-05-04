- Two lanes on the Harbour Bridge closed after truck breaks down this morning.
- Traffic is backed up to Albany, with NZTA still warning of long delays.
- Local councillor Richard Hills is warning motorists traffic is so bad people should consider cancelling travel.
Roads on Auckland’s North Shore are clogged with queues, including a back-up of 11km on the motorway, after two lanes were forced to close on the Harbour Bridge when a truck broke down during rush hour this morning.
Traffic is backed up to Albany and major roads feeding the motorway are gridlocked, with New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) warning motorists to expect “long delays”.
North Shore councillor Richard Hills told motorists to think twice about travelling over the harbour bridge given the traffic congestion, which is also affecting public transport.
“I would delay travel if you can. Or even cancel it if you have a choice. Waka Kōtahi/NZTA says two lanes on the bridge heading citybound are completely blocked by a truck that broke down,” Hills said.