Two cars have flipped and emergency services are treating multiple patients after a serious crash that has blocked State Highway 1 in Northland.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said a report came in at 4.29pm that two cars had overturned just south of Kawakawa.

"Several people are trapped and we are working to extricate them," he said.

St John ambulance is also at the scene and two rescue helicopters are en route.

The NZ Transport Agency says the road is currently blocked and delays are possible for motorists in the area.

"Motorists are advised to allow 100 minutes for the detour," it said.

A detour route for southbound traffic on SH1 at Ohaeawai: Turn right on to SH15, turn right on to SH1.

Northbound traffic is being told to turn left on to SH15 from SH1 at Otaika, and turning right on to SH1 again.

The incident comes after a horror weekend in which four motorcyclists lost their lives on New Zealand roads and this morning, a motorist died following a crash at Okere Falls.

Elsewhere, six people have been taken to hospital in the Tasman district following a serious two-car crash in the Redwood Valley.

The incident occurred on State Highway 60, known as the Coastal Highway, around 4pm today.

A police spokesperson said some of the injured are believed to have sustained serious injuries and the road remains blocked.

More to come.

