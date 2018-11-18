The motorcycle passenger who died while taking part in the Pike River Memorial Run was Jayne Jamieson.

Police are still investigating the events that lead up to the fatal crash on the West Coast.

The crash occurred on State Highway 6, about 1km towards Reefton from Berlins Café and Bar, about 3.55pm on Saturday.

Jamieson, 52, from Inangahua, was a passenger on the bike and died at the scene.

A police spokesperson said they would like to speak to anyone who was at or outside Berlins between 3.30pm and 4pm on Saturday.

Police also want to speak to the occupants of a vehicle that narrowly avoided a collision with a motorcycle leaving the venue about the same time.

"Anyone who passed the scene prior to emergency services arriving is also urged to get in touch with Police.

"Information can be provided to Greymouth Police on (03) 768 1600, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

The crash was one of three motorcycle crashes that day which killed four people.

TIMELINE OF NOVEMBER 17 MOTORCYCLE CRASHES:

• 12.45pm: Two motorcyclists killed in a crash in Southland. A third motorcyclist was last night in a critical condition.

• 3.20pm: Motorcyclist crashes into a ditch on Henderson Valley Rd, West Auckland.

• Just after 4pm: Motorcyclist crashes on Lower Buller Gorge Rd, West Coast.