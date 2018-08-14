After being battered by winds up to 90km/h, heavy showers and lightning strikes Auckland is in for a relatively mild Wednesday.

MetService meteorologist Arno Dyason said last night Auckland Airport recorded a gust of 90km/h, while out at the super exposed Manukau Heads it cracked 110km/h.

There were also heavy downpours and even some lightning strikes.

Similar winds and rain battered the upper North Island from Northland to Waikato overnight.

The forecast rain & lightning through to midday tomorrow.



Impacts:

Changeable weather conditions ranging from a downpour, to sun to cloud. Keep that in mind when travelling.



Note: swirl in the cloud, that's low pressure spinning as it moves over & east of NZ.



~Chris pic.twitter.com/5dZdHeBr12 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 13, 2018

This morning the low pressure system and associated fronts behind the wild weather have made their way east of the North Island.

"The rest of the day is on an easing trend," Dyason said.

"This morning there will be some remaining strong winds and periods of rain across the North Island, but it is just the back end of that system."

This loop shows temperature anomalies (ie difference from average) over the next 2 weeks



After warmer than average temps (red & yellow) early, cooler than average temps (blue) move in for the end of August



Indications are this cool stretch could continue into early spring too. pic.twitter.com/htC4PUJ8L0 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 14, 2018

There was a low risk of thunderstorms about coastal parts of Wairarapa and Hawke's Bay south of Cape Kidnappers during the morning.

A showery southwest flow was expected about eastern parts of the North Island this afternoon, with a low risk of thunderstorms about coastal parts of Hawke's Bay and Gisborne.

The rest of the country was on an easing trend too, with no severe weather forecast until another front arrived over the South Island tomorrow, Dyason said.

It would start in Fiordland Wednesday night, bringing rain to the region, with a chance of thunderstorms towards midnight.

Here is a visible satellite loop from the last couple of hours showing the low as it tracks across the North Island. Stay up to date with the weather is bringing on https://t.co/Yjbq0jfCz1 ^MB. pic.twitter.com/vRYLB9UJ5v — MetService (@MetService) August 14, 2018

A couple of fronts embedded in a northwest flow would move over the South Island on Thursday and the North Island on Friday, bringing periods of rain to western areas and strong to gale northwesterlies to eastern parts of southern and central New Zealand.

Heavy rain was expected about Fiordland on Thursday, and Westland and Buller on Thursday and Friday, with a low risk about the Tararua Range during Thursday and early Friday.

There was also a low chance of heavy rain about Mt Taranaki and the central North Island high country on Friday.

A narrow ridge would move over the South Island Friday, and spread on to the North Island on Saturday.

The ridge would move to the east on Sunday, while northwesterlies developed over the country, bringing another round of rain to western areas.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Showers, possibly heavy or thundery before dawn, clearing afternoon. Strong southwest easing. 16C high, 10C overnight.

Auckland

​ Showers, possibly heavy or thundery before dawn, gradually clearing from afternoon. Strong southwest easing. 15C high, 10C overnight.

Hamilton

Showers, possibly heavy this morning, then becoming fine by evening. Strong southwest easing. 15C high, 5C overnight.

Tauranga

Cloudy periods and chance morning shower, then becoming fine evening. Strong southwest easing. 16C high, 8C overnight.

New Plymouth A few showers, clearing afternoon. Strong southwest easing. 15C high, 7C overnight.



Napier Occasional showers, possibly heavy afternoon, easing evening. Southwesterlies easing evening. 16C high, 4C overnight.



Wellington Cloudy with occasional rain, clearing to fine afternoon as strong southerlies die out. 11C high, 7C overnight.



Nelson Morning cloud, then fine. Southwesterlies dying out afternoon. 16C high, 4C overnight.

Christchurch Cloudy with some rain, clearing in the morning and becoming fine. Southwesterlies dying out in the afternoon. 14C high, 1C overnight.



Dunedin Some morning cloud, then fine. Northeasterlies developing afternoon. 13C high, 7C overnight.